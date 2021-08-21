Kanye West & Irina Shayk Split: Their Romance Was ‘Never Serious’ — Reports

Kanye West, 44, and Irina Shayk, 35, are no longer dating, according to multiple sources. The rapper and model, who were first spotted together in June, reportedly decided to call it quits because of time restraints and a lack of compatibility. “Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there’s nothing going on there,” one source told Us Weekly. “They aren’t great romantic partners.”

“It was never a serious thing that took off,” another source told PEOPLE. “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though,” a second source also told the outlet. “They remain friendly.”

Kanye and Irina’s reported split comes just over a month after a source said that Irina was upset over rumors that they had called it quits then. “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” the source said on July 16 while also adding she was taking legal action to set the news right. Rumors that “they’re cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris [are] just not true,” the source further explained, referring to a recent trip the rapper took without her. “Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours. They are very much still dating.”

Kanye and Irina first sparked romance rumors when they went on a trip to Provence, France together in early June. “Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out,” a source close to the model recently said. “She’s excited and she’s been ready to move on and find someone.” The pair celebrated his birthday and were photographed happily walking alongside each other during the getaway.

Kanye’s reported romance with Irina happened around four months after his wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, including North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, filed for divorce from him in Feb. Before that, Irina split from her longtime love Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares daughter Lea, 4, in June 2019.