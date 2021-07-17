Kanye West & Irina Shayk ‘Very Much Still Dating’ Despite Reports They ‘Cooled Off’

It seems Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still going strong, amid reports that the rapper and the supermodel had slowed things down.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still an item, according to a new report. The supermodel isn’t happy with the “lies” that have been circulating claiming the pair were headed for a split. Just a few weeks after the couple jetted off to France, a Page Six report suggested that the two were breaking up, but that might not be the case. “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” a source told PEOPLE on July 16, noting that she was taking legal action to set the record straight.

Rumors that “they’re cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris [are] just not true,” the source told the outlet. “Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours. They are very much still dating.” Just last month, a source told the outlet that they would “date long-distance” after spending time together in Europe.

“Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance. Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC,” the insider explained. “He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again.” As fans would recall, Irina recently had a romantic getaway to France with the “Heartless” rapper, who is fresh off his split from Kim Kardashian.

The new couple were “smiling and strolling” around the grounds of a Provence hotel, TMZ reported earlier in the month. Kanye reached out to Irina “about a month ago,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out. She’s excited and she’s been ready to move on and find someone.” Irina split from her ex Bradley Cooper a couple of years prior, calling it quits in 2019. They started dating in April 2015 and welcomed daughter Lea less than two years later in March 2017. Meanwhile, Kanye officially became a single man when Kim, 40, filed for divorce in February 2021.