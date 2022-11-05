Irina Shayk Sits On Bradley Cooper’s Lap As He Rocks Bear Costume Amid Speculation They’ve Reunited

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were snapped together at a Halloween party over the spooky weekend, sparking more reconciliation rumors after they were spotted together in New York at a fashion event just a few days before. The Russian-born supermodel took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 4 to share a photo album from the bash, where she dressed as pinup icon Bettie Page and sat on the lap of Bradley, who was rocking a bear costume.

With a jet-black wig featuring curled bangs ala Bettie, the 1950s modeling queen, Irina showed off her supermodel physique in a set of racy black lingerie. She even posed seductively on Bradley’s lap, placing a cat-o-nine tails whip in her mouth. The rest of the photo album had fun snaps from the party, as Irina posed with her gaggle of gorgeous friends.

At some point on Halloween, the former couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2019, hit the Big Apple pavement to take their adorable daughter Lea, whom they welcomed in March 2017, trick-or-treating together! Dressed in their costumes, Bradley and Irina held the hands of little Lea, who was dressed as a fairy princess. While the pair have always been co-parenting champs since the split, the fun outing still drummed up a bit of reunion rumors.

In fact, when the trio took a family trip together recently, Page Six sources said that they may have rekindled their romance. “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together,” they said. The insider even suggested they may be ready to have another baby together! “They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid.”

Meanwhile, Bradley brought along Lea for a hangout with Brooke Shields and her two beautiful daughters, Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16. The incredibly gorgeous group had a date at Cafe Cluny in the West Village before taking over the New York streets. It appears Bradley and Brooke made a lasting friendship when they starred together in the horror film The Midnight Meat Train way back in 2008.