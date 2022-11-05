Irina Shayk Sits On Bradley Cooper’s Lap As He Rocks Bear Costume Amid Speculation They’ve Reunited

The former couple fueled reunion rumors once again by posing at a Halloween bash together, with Bradley in a bear costume and Irina rocking lingerie.

November 5, 2022 11:28AM EDT
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018. Met Gala, New York, United States - 07 May 2018
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bradley Cooper is seen out with his daughter after rumors of his split from Irina Shayk. Bradley is seen out with his new young nanny on the occasion.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were snapped together at a Halloween party over the spooky weekend, sparking more reconciliation rumors after they were spotted together in New York at a fashion event just a few days before. The Russian-born supermodel took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 4 to share a photo album from the bash, where she dressed as pinup icon Bettie Page and sat on the lap of Bradley, who was rocking a bear costume.

With a jet-black wig featuring curled bangs ala Bettie, the 1950s modeling queen, Irina showed off her supermodel physique in a set of racy black lingerie. She even posed seductively on Bradley’s lap, placing a cat-o-nine tails whip in her mouth. The rest of the photo album had fun snaps from the party, as Irina posed with her gaggle of gorgeous friends.

At some point on Halloween, the former couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2019, hit the Big Apple pavement to take their adorable daughter Lea, whom they welcomed in March 2017, trick-or-treating together! Dressed in their costumes, Bradley and Irina held the hands of little Lea, who was dressed as a fairy princess. While the pair have always been co-parenting champs since the split, the fun outing still drummed up a bit of reunion rumors.

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk have sparked reconciliation rumors lately. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In fact, when the trio took a family trip together recently, Page Six sources said that they may have rekindled their romance. “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together,” they said. The insider even suggested they may be ready to have another baby together! “They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid.”

Meanwhile, Bradley brought along Lea for a hangout with Brooke Shields and her two beautiful daughtersRowan, 19, & Grier, 16. The incredibly gorgeous group had a date at Cafe Cluny in the West Village before taking over the New York streets. It appears Bradley and Brooke made a lasting friendship when they starred together in the horror film The Midnight Meat Train way back in 2008.

