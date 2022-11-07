Irina Shayk Grabs Ex Bradley Coopers Butt On PDA Stroll In NYC

Back on? Irina Shayk and ex Bradley Cooper looked very friendly while out in NYC together on Monday, Nov. 7. The on-off couple all but confirmed they had rekindled their romance when they were seen during a PDA-packed dog walk around the Big Apple, pictured here.

The model and the actor looked like they picked up right where they left off, keeping close during their casual stroll. Irina wrapped her arm around her other half and even gave him a gentle pat on the butt during the outing. The A Star Is Born filmmaker looked like the leader of the pack, taking both the family pooches by their leashes.

Bundled up for the fall chill, the Russian-born model wore relaxed jeans with a black coat and white tee shirt. She had her dark hair down and had on a pair of wrap-around sunglasses. Meanwhile, Bradley wore a black tee shirt and blue jacket with dark denim. His hair was a bit shaggy and he had a hint of a beard.

Irina and Bradley initially sparked reunion reports after they were seen together on Halloween with daughter Lea, five. Days later, Irina shared Instagram photos where she sat in that same bear’s lap while donning a very sexy Bettie Page outfit. Giving the photo set a sassy caption, she wrote, “Bear with me.”

Fans first began thinking Irina and Bradley were back together after they shared a vacation to the Bahamas together this summer. After, insiders with Page Six reported that the pair were considering having more kids. “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together,” the source said of the trip, adding how Irina “would like her daughter to have a sibling.”

The duo were first linked in 2015, and went public the next year. Their daughter was born in 2017, but the pair decided to part ways in 2019. Since, they’ve been the image of amicable exes, often seen out co-parenting their daughter together. In a 2021 interview with Elle, Irina called her ex an “amazing dad.”

Both stars dipped into the dating pool after the relationship. Bradley was rumored to have dated Hillary Clinton confidante Huma Abedin earlier this year. Irina, meanwhile, reportedly enjoyed a brief fling with Kayne West after his split from Kim Kardashian in 2021.