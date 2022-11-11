Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk ‘Trying To Get Pregnant’ With Baby No. 2: Report

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk might not be done with each other just yet! The Nightmare Alley actor, 47, and his supermodel ex fiancée, 36, are reportedly trying to have a second child together. A source told Page Six that after breaking up in June of 2019, they are actively attempting to expand their family. “He is on board to expand their family,” a source told the outlet about Bradley. “They are trying to get pregnant.” HollywoodLife cannot confirm the news yet but has reached out to the duo’s representatives for comment.

The report doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Bradley and Irina raised eyebrows when they took their daughter Lea, 5, on a tropical family vacation in August. A source told the publication in separate comments at the time that a reconciliation could be in the cards. “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together,” they reportedly said. “Irina would like her daughter to have a sibling. They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid. It’s not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it’s more like, ‘why not?’ They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in.”

The duo has further increased speculation by continuing family activities — they were seen taking Lea out on Halloween for some wholesome trick or treating in New York City on October 31. Bradley rocked an adorable bear costume while Irina wore a vintage Bettie Page look with lingerie, long black trench coat, and wig. Lea wore a sparkling pink princess dress for a flawless family spooky season outing.

And a source close to the former couple spoke to us directly about how their friends feel about a potential reconciliation. “Bradley’s very protective of his privacy when it comes to Irina, so the fact that they’re being so public is very significant,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a Nov 9 report. “There’s been chatter about them getting back together for a while now, and everyone’s rooting for them because they’re a good match.”

They further added that they “never lost that connection.” “And they’re both so devoted to Leah, no matter how busy they get with work, she comes first, having that common bond is a big plus.”