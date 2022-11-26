Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Link Arms Out With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Reports They’re Back Together

Bradley and Irina were spotted on Thanksgiving together as the actor held his adorable daughter in his arms during a NYC outing.

By:
November 26, 2022 12:24PM EST
View gallery
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018. Met Gala, New York, United States - 07 May 2018
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bradley Cooper is seen out with his daughter after rumors of his split from Irina Shayk. Bradley is seen out with his new young nanny on the occasion.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted together over the Thanksgiving weekend, sparking even more reconciliation rumors for the former couple. The A Star is Born director and the Russian-born supermodel were all smiles as they carried their 5-year-old daughter Lea throught the Big Apple streets, as seen in pics here via DailyMail. Lea rocked an adorable pink jumpsuit while her proud papa donned a hoodie and “L-O-V-E” beanie and her gorgeous mom kept a low-profile in a black hoodie and matching sweats.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted out in NYC in November 2022. (MEGA)

The outing comes as specualtion runs rampant that Bradley has reunited with his ex Irina after they were spotted on a few dates recently. A source told Page Six that the former couple are even trying to have a second child together. “He is on board to expand their family,” a source told the outlet about Bradley. “They are trying to get pregnant.” HollywoodLife cannot confirm the news yet but has reached out to the pair’s representatives for comment.

Just a few weeks earlier, the fabulous exes were snapped together at a Halloween party. The Russian-born supermodel took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 4 to share a photo album from the bash, where she dressed as pinup icon Bettie Page and sat on the lap of Bradley, who was rocking a bear costume. With a jet-black wig featuring curled bangs ala Bettie, the 1950s modeling queen, Irina posed seductively on Bradley’s lap, placing a cat-o-nine tails whip in her mouth.

At some point on Halloween, the former couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2019, hit the Big Apple pavement to take their adorable daughter Lea trick-or-treating together. Dressed in their costumes, Bradley and Irina held the hands of little Lea, who was dressed as a fairy princess. While the pair have always been co-parenting champs since the split, the fun outing still drummed up a bit of reunion rumors.

Meanwhile, Bradley brought along Lea for a hangout with Brooke Shields and her two beautiful daughtersRowan, 19, & Grier, 16. The incredibly gorgeous group had a date at Cafe Cluny in the West Village before taking over the New York streets. It appears Bradley and Brooke made a lasting friendship when they starred together in the horror film The Midnight Meat Train way back in 2008.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad