Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Link Arms Out With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Reports They’re Back Together

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted together over the Thanksgiving weekend, sparking even more reconciliation rumors for the former couple. The A Star is Born director and the Russian-born supermodel were all smiles as they carried their 5-year-old daughter Lea throught the Big Apple streets, as seen in pics here via DailyMail. Lea rocked an adorable pink jumpsuit while her proud papa donned a hoodie and “L-O-V-E” beanie and her gorgeous mom kept a low-profile in a black hoodie and matching sweats.

The outing comes as specualtion runs rampant that Bradley has reunited with his ex Irina after they were spotted on a few dates recently. A source told Page Six that the former couple are even trying to have a second child together. “He is on board to expand their family,” a source told the outlet about Bradley. “They are trying to get pregnant.” HollywoodLife cannot confirm the news yet but has reached out to the pair’s representatives for comment.

Just a few weeks earlier, the fabulous exes were snapped together at a Halloween party. The Russian-born supermodel took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 4 to share a photo album from the bash, where she dressed as pinup icon Bettie Page and sat on the lap of Bradley, who was rocking a bear costume. With a jet-black wig featuring curled bangs ala Bettie, the 1950s modeling queen, Irina posed seductively on Bradley’s lap, placing a cat-o-nine tails whip in her mouth.

At some point on Halloween, the former couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2019, hit the Big Apple pavement to take their adorable daughter Lea trick-or-treating together. Dressed in their costumes, Bradley and Irina held the hands of little Lea, who was dressed as a fairy princess. While the pair have always been co-parenting champs since the split, the fun outing still drummed up a bit of reunion rumors.

Meanwhile, Bradley brought along Lea for a hangout with Brooke Shields and her two beautiful daughters, Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16. The incredibly gorgeous group had a date at Cafe Cluny in the West Village before taking over the New York streets. It appears Bradley and Brooke made a lasting friendship when they starred together in the horror film The Midnight Meat Train way back in 2008.