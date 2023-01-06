Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 5, Wears $770 Burberry Coat On Birthday Walk With Her Dad

Bradley Cooper, 48, celebrated his birthday with his favorite person in the world: his daughter Lea! The actor and his only child went for a walk in their New York City neighborhood on his birthday on January 5. Bradley held his daughter’s hand as Lea rocked a fabulous $770 Burberry jacket and a pair of white tights and fuzzy pink boots. Lea clearly get her fashion sense from her mom Irina Shayk, 37.

While Lea definitely upstaged her dad in the fashion department, Bradley still looked very handsome on his birthday. The American Sniper actor wore a dark blue puffer jacket over a neon orange hoodie sweatshirt with blue pants and grey sneakers. Bradley also rocked a pair of brown sunglasses and held both his daughter’s pink backpack and a blue beanie in his free hand.

The father-and-daughter duo had stepped out together in NYC the day before Bradley’s birthday, as well. Bradley held hands with Lea who looked adorable in a lavish pink dress and pink Sherpa booties. Bradley was a doting dad again to Lea by carrying the little one’s pink backpack on their stroll through the Big Apple.

Irina wasn’t with Bradley and Lea on either outing, but there has been recent reconciliation speculation between the Russian model and the Hangover actor. Bradley and Irina, who split in 2019 after a four-year relationship, just spent the Thanksgiving holiday together. “Bradley’s very protective of his privacy when it comes to Irina, so the fact that they’re being so public is very significant,” a source close to the duo told HollywoodLife on Nov. 9, 2022. “There’s been chatter about them getting back together for a while now, and everyone’s rooting for them because they’re a good match.”

On Nov. 28, 2022, a source told PEOPLE that Irina “hoped” to repair her relationship with Bradley. “She never enjoyed being single,” the mag’s insider said at the time. “She always hoped they could find a way to make their relationship work again. Even though they always got along and co-parented well, their daughter is the happiest when they are all together.” The director and Irina have been linked to each other since 2015, about two years before they welcomed their beautiful daughter into their lives.