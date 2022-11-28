Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Were Together On Thanksgiving: ‘She Spends Most Of Her Time At’ His Place

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who split in 2019, apparently spent the holiday with their daughter Lea, 5, and were 'very happy.'

November 28, 2022 5:17PM EST
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018. Met Gala, New York, United States - 07 May 2018
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bradley Cooper is seen out with his daughter after rumors of his split from Irina Shayk. Bradley is seen out with his new young nanny on the occasion.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper, 47, and Irina Shayk, 36, spent Thanksgiving together as they work on reconnecting since their 2019 split, according to PEOPLE. The actor and model apparently enjoyed the holiday with their five-year-old daughter Lea and were by each other’s side as a family. A source told the outlet that Irina is “very happy with” her ex as they continue to spend more and more time together lately.

“She never enjoyed being single,” the source said. “She always hoped they could find a way to make their relationship work again. Even though they always got along and co-parented well, their daughter is the happiest when they are all together.”

Bradley and Irina at a previous event. (Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock)

The source also revealed that even though “Irina still has her own place in N.Y.C.,” she “spends most of her time at Bradley’s.” The doting parents have been seen out and about with each other a lot over these past few years, as they co-parent Lea, and have sparked reconciliation rumors with their latest hangouts. One of their most recent public sightings was over Thanksgiving weekend and in photos taken, they were seen linking arms as they walked around the Big Apple with their daughter.

Bradley and Irina’s hangouts come after they first started dating in 2015. They welcomed Lea in March 2017 and remained in a romance until 2019, when it was confirmed that they had gone their separate ways. Although they have been actively co-parenting their only child since their split, it seems this year is the year they’ve been reconsidering getting back together, and one source recently told Page Six they even want to expand their family.

Bradley and Irina split in 2019. (MEGA)

“He is on board to expand their family,” a source told the outlet about Bradley. “They are trying to get pregnant.” A source also told PEOPLE that Irina “missed” her ex. “She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter,” the source said. “Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad. She would like for them to be back together.”

