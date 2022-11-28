Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Were Together On Thanksgiving: ‘She Spends Most Of Her Time At’ His Place

Bradley Cooper, 47, and Irina Shayk, 36, spent Thanksgiving together as they work on reconnecting since their 2019 split, according to PEOPLE. The actor and model apparently enjoyed the holiday with their five-year-old daughter Lea and were by each other’s side as a family. A source told the outlet that Irina is “very happy with” her ex as they continue to spend more and more time together lately.

“She never enjoyed being single,” the source said. “She always hoped they could find a way to make their relationship work again. Even though they always got along and co-parented well, their daughter is the happiest when they are all together.”

The source also revealed that even though “Irina still has her own place in N.Y.C.,” she “spends most of her time at Bradley’s.” The doting parents have been seen out and about with each other a lot over these past few years, as they co-parent Lea, and have sparked reconciliation rumors with their latest hangouts. One of their most recent public sightings was over Thanksgiving weekend and in photos taken, they were seen linking arms as they walked around the Big Apple with their daughter.

Bradley and Irina’s hangouts come after they first started dating in 2015. They welcomed Lea in March 2017 and remained in a romance until 2019, when it was confirmed that they had gone their separate ways. Although they have been actively co-parenting their only child since their split, it seems this year is the year they’ve been reconsidering getting back together, and one source recently told Page Six they even want to expand their family.

“He is on board to expand their family,” a source told the outlet about Bradley. “They are trying to get pregnant.” A source also told PEOPLE that Irina “missed” her ex. “She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter,” the source said. “Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad. She would like for them to be back together.”