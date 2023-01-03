Justin Long Shares Tribute For Kate Bosworth’s 40th Birthday With PDA Pics: ‘She’s The Best Part Of My Day’

Justin Long, 44, is SO in love with Kate Bosworth, as evident by his gushing tribute to the Blue Crush actress on her 40th birthday. Justin took to Instagram on January 2 and shared tons of PDA-filled photos of the couple, who started dating in early 2022, after Kate split from her husband Michael Polish, 52. Justin also wrote out a lengthy message to Kate where he showered her with endless compliments.

“She is also the best part of my day, everyday – even when we’re not together,” the Dodgeball star wrote. “She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone – even when she’s suffering, she’s kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I’ve ever kissed,” he added.

Justin continued praising Kate and called her “the strongest person I’ve ever know,” along with many more flattering remarks. He said that the Superman Returns actress “strives to be better but she’s the best person I know. She will do anything for her friends. She is the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen. She is purely good.”

Kate followed Justin’s tribute with an IG post of her own, which included more romantic photos of the couple. Kate also penned a heartfelt message to her boyfriend where she called him “my love and my light, my peace and my thrill.”

“Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep,” Kate also wrote in her tribute to Justin. “Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever 💛 xx.”

Kate and Justin sparked romance rumors in March, and they went Instagram official in May 2022. The couple reportedly first met in early 2021 while filming a movie in Arkansas. At the time, Kate was married to film director Michael Polish, but the pair broke up in the summer of 2021 after seven years of marriage. Kate officially filed for divorce in July 2022.

On Justin’s birthday in June, Kate posted a sweet birthday tribute where she thanked him for bringing back her “glow” after her life was “disassembled.” “Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met,” Kate also wrote.