Kate Bosworth Goes IG Official With Justin Long As She Kisses Him In Birthday Tribute Post

Kate Bosworth poured out her love for Justin Long on Thursday, June 2. The actress, 39, made the pair’s romance Instagram official on her end, sharing the cutest photos of them together in honor of Justin’s 44th birthday. Several of the images featured the couple kissing and packing on plenty of PDA. Kate also wrote out the sweetest message to her boyfriend and noted how she’s changed since he came into her life.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know 💛,” Kate wrote in her caption. “Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met,” she added.

In response, Justin commented on his girlfriend’s tribute and joked that he’ll l start following her on the social media platform. “Loving you is easily the best gift I’ve ever received 🎁💛💛💛 (I’m going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;)” the Dodgeball actor said. Some of Kate and Justin’s famous friends like Rachel Bilson and Sophia Bush gushed over their romance in the comments section, while also wishing Justin a happy birthday.

View Related Gallery Hottest New Celebrity Couples Of 2021: See PDA Photos From Kourtney, Travis & More Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie 'The Last Duel' during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. 'The Last Duel' Red Carpet, The 78th Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy - 10 Sep 2021

Justin and Kate reportedly first met in early 2021 while filming a movie in Arkansas. The couple later confirmed the romance with some PDA during a trip to Hawaii in April, after Justin confessed that he found “the one” on Nick Viall‘s podcast. In that interview, Justin explained that he wants to “be protective” over his romance with Kate. “I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective,” he shared. “It’s sacred.”