Justin Long Says He’s Met ‘The One’ Amid Kate Bosworth Romance Speculation

Justin Long reminisced about getting to a place where he was ‘comfortable’ with himself right before becoming romantically involved and admitted he wants to ‘scream’ her name ‘from the rooftops,’ in a new interview.

Justin Long, 43, is gushing over his private relationship and even calling the lucky lady “the one,” in a new interview. The actor, who is rumored to be romantically involved with Kate Bosworth, 39, opened up about the time in his life when he let love in and admitted that although he wants to let the world know all about the exciting romance, he also wants to remain “protective” of it.

“I had gotten to a place where… I was comfortable with myself, I was ready to be — I didn’t know it at the time — but I was ready for the one,” he told Nick Viall on the Monday episode of The Viall Files. “And the one I had met… I had found.”

While explaining they don’t want to “share everything with everyone,” he said, “It’s weird. I want to, but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred.”

Justin’s latest interview isn’t the first time he confirmed he’s in a relationship. He first talked about it on an episode of his own podcast, Life is Short with Justin Long in Dec. 2021. He was interviewing comedian Fortune Feimster and they were talking about pineapple as a pizza topping when he referred to his “girlfriend.”

“It’s funny, my girlfriend said hers is — she loves the pineapple, too. I’ve never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza,” he said at the time.

Although neither Justin nor Kate have publicly confirmed they’re dating, Page Six claims sparks flew after they met while making a movie in early 2021. A short while later, Kate took to her Instagram to share a photo of the two of them along with a sweet caption. “Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being,” it read.

Before the romance rumors between Justin and Kate made headlines, Kate announced he split from husband Michael Polish in Aug. 2021.