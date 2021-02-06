‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast Then & Now: See Bradley Cooper & More 12 Years Later

‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ is the perfect rom-com to watch in February. The movie features a star-studded ensemble, including Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Aniston, and more. See the cast then and now.

He’s Just Not That Into You was one of the major romantic-comedies of 2009. The movie, based on the 2004 bestselling self-help book, was released on Feb. 6, 2009. The film followed 9 people as they experience the highs and lows of love and relationships.

Even after 12 years, the movie is still a fan-favorite around Valentine’s Day. The cast is full of incredibly talented A-listers. Take a trip down memory lane find out what the cast is up to after more than a decade. See the cast of He’s Just Not That Into You then and now.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper, 46, starred as Ben in the 2009 romantic-comedy. Ben ends up cheating on his wife and starting a passionate affair with Anna. The same year as He’s Just Not That Into You, Bradley starred in the blockbuster comedy The Hangover. Bradley’s acting career took off after The Hangover. He reprised his role in two sequels. Bradley earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. He was nominated the next two years for his performances in American Hustle and American Sniper.

The actor made his directorial debut with his A Star Is Born remake in 2018. Additionally, he starred in, co-wrote, and produced the film that also starred Lady Gaga, 34. The movie earned 8 Oscar nominations, winning Best Original Song. Bradley is also known for voicing Rocket the Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His next film is the new Guillermo del Toro movie Nightmare Alley.

Since the release of He’s Just Not That Into You, Bradley has been in relationships with Zoe Saldana, 42, Suki Waterhouse, 29, and Irina Shayk, 35. Irina gave birth to their daughter, Lea, 3, in 2017. Bradley and Irina split in 2019.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, 51, played Beth in the 2009 film. Beth is in a longtime relationship with Neil, who initially doesn’t want to get married. Since He’s Just Not That Into You, Jennifer has starred in a number of box office hits, including Just Go With It, Horrible Bosses, and We’re The Millers. She received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the 2014 movie Cake. She returned to TV in 2019 as Alex Levy in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. For The Morning Show, she was nominated for a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and won a SAG Award. Jennifer is currently filming season 2. She will also be a part of the Friends reunion special on HBO Max.

Jennifer had a very public divorce from Brad Pitt, 57, but she did get married again in 2015 to Justin Theroux, 49. They had started dating in 2011. They split in 2017.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin, 42, starred as Gigi in He’s Just Not That Into You. Gigi is unlucky in love until she finds “The One” in Alex. She went on to star in the rom-com Something Borrowed in 2011. She’s best known for playing Snow White in the ABC series Once Upon A Time. She left the show at the end of season 6, but she returned for the series finale. Ginnifer notably voiced the role of Judy Hopps in the Disney animated movie Zootopia in 2016. She starred as Beth Ann in the CBS All Access series Why Women Kill in 2019.

Ginnifer met and fell in love with her Once Upon A Time co-star Josh Dallas, 42, who played Prince Charming. They started dating in 2011 and married in 2014. They have two kids together.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, 48, starred as Neil, who is initially against marriage. Thankfully, Neil comes around and proposes to Beth by the end of the movie. A year after He’s Just Not That Into You, Ben directed, co-wrote, and starred in The Town. He also directed and starred in Argo, which earned him the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Oscar for Best Picture. Ben’s other notable films include Gone Girl, The Accountant, and The Way Back. He also played Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

He will appear again as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is a director’s cut of the 2017 film. His upcoming films include The Last Duel, which will reunite him with Matt Damon, 50, and Deep Water.

At the time He’s Just Not That Into You came out, Ben was married to Jennifer Garner, 48. They have three kids together: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. They divorced in 2018. He dated producer Lindsay Shookus, 40, after his divorce. He met Ana de Armas, 32, on the set of Deep Water. They started dating in 2020 and split in Jan. 2021.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, 36, starred as Anna in the rom-com. Anna falls for the very married Ben. Anna ends their affair after being forced to listen to Ben and his wife have sex. In 2010, Scarlett made her Broadway debut in the revival of A View from the Bridge. She won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress. That same year, she made her first appearance in the MCU as Black Widow in Iron Man 2. She has starred in 6 MCU films, including Avengers: Endgame. She will reprise her role as Black Widow in the upcoming standalone film of the same name.

The actress has had other major roles in movies like Her, Lucy, Rough Night, Marriage Story, and Jojo Rabbit. She received two Academy Award nominations in the same year for her performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

Scarlett was married to Ryan Reynolds, 44, from 2008 to 2011, as well as Romain Dauriac, 39, from 2014 to 2017. Romain and Scarlett have a daughter together. She married SNL cast member Colin Jost, 38, in 2020.

Justin Long

Justin Long, 42, played Alex, the bar owner who gives Gigi dating advice before eventually falling for her. Justin has voiced the role of Kevin Murphy in Netflix’s animated series F is for Family since 2015. He’s had notable roles in Youth in Revolt, Veronica Mars, Going the Distance, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. He also played Paul Genzlinger in 5 episodes of New Girl. He hosted the Disney+ series Shop Class, which debuted in 2020. He currently hosts his own podcast, Life is Short with Justin Long. He is set to co-write, co-direct, and co-produce the film Lady of the Manor with his brother Christian Long.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore, 45, was already a rom-com queen when she played Mary in He’s Just Not That Into You. Mary is a hopeless romantic who does find love in the end. She reunited with her He’s Just Not That Into You co-star Justin in the 2010 film Going the Distance. The pair briefly dated from 2008 to 2009. The same year as He’s Just Not That Into You, Drew made her directorial debut with the film Whip It and earned a Golden Globe for her performance in the TV film Grey Gardens.

Drew starred in the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, which ran from 2017 to 2019. She has hosted her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, since 2020. On top of acting, Drew also had a popular cosmetics line called FLOWER Beauty. She also has lines in perfume, eyewear, and home goods.

The actress married Arie Kopelman in 2012. They have two daughters: Olive and Frankie. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Kevin Connolly

Kevin Connolly, 46, played Conor Barry in He’s Just Not That Into You. He’s Anna’s friend but also happens to be in love with her. At the end of the movie, he meets Mary. At the time of the 2009 movie, Kevin was still starring in the HBO series Entourage as Eric “E” Murphy. The show ended in 2011, but the cast reunited for a 2015 movie. He also starred in the TV show Friends With Better Lives and recently starred in the 2020 film Chick Fight. He directed the 2018 film Gotti, which starred John Travolta. Kevin is currently expecting his first child with Zulay Henao.

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly, 50, played Jeanine, Ben’s wife. Following his affair and discovering that he was still smoking, Jeanine asked for a divorce. Jennifer went on to star in films like Noah and Alita: Battle Angel. She can currently be seen playing Melanie Cavill in the TV series Snowpiercer. The show is in the midst of its second season and has been renewed for a third season. Jennifer also stars in the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Jennifer married her A Beautiful Mind co-star Paul Bettany, 49, in 2003. They have two kids together: Stellan and Agnes.