Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Daughter Lea, 3, As They Bundle Up In Snowy NYC

Following the aftermath of a blizzard, Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea braved New York City’s cold weather while holding hands. The dad-daughter duo wore stylish winter outfits for their after-school stroll.

A blizzard overtook New York City on Feb. 1, but that didn’t stop A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper from picking up his three-year-old daughter Lea from school two days later. After classes got out, the adorable dad-daughter duo were pictured in the city braving the post-blizzard chills in stylish winter outfits. Bradley, 46, kept warm in a navy coat that coordinated with his blue track pants, while his daughter opted for brighter colors in a puffy pink snow jacket and an outfit featuring Burberry‘s trademark tartan plaid pattern.

For accessories, Bradley rocked a gray baker boy hat with black sunglasses and a face mask in the same color, while Lea looked so cute in a purple and blue puffball beanie, pastel pink face mask and miniature Uggs boots. The father-daughter pairing held hands as they made their way down the sidewalk in their cold-proof ensembles.

The whole family was seen together when Bradley reunited with his ex, 35-year-old model Irina Shayk, to take their daughter Lea to the FAO Schwarz toy store in New York City on Jan. 22. The family of three was spotted getting into the same vehicle after the outing; Lea looked especially happy as the toddler walked towards the car in a bright red coat.

Although Bradley and Irina reportedly ended their relationship after four years together in June of 2019, the parents haven’t let the split get in the way of their co-parenting. “[Brad’s] the best dad, he’s so bonded with Lea and shares all the duties equally with Irina,” a source close to the exes EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March of 2020. The insider added, “There’s no ego involved, he puts his daughter’s needs first and fortunately Irina does the same, that’s why it works so well.”

A few more months into quarantine, Bradley gave an update on his quarantine situation with Lea. “I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” The Hangover star told Interview magazine in Aug. 2020. He added, “My mother is going to be 80 and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over. I’m running a one-man preschool…We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub.” It looks like Bradley and Lea leave the house for special occasions — like hangouts together!