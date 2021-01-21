Celebrities Wearing UGGs: See Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez & More Rocking The Classic Cozy Boots

UGGs are here to stay! Hollywood’s hottest stars are keeping the beloved boot trend alive and we rounded up the celebs who’ve stepped out in UGGs. — See Ariel Winter, J.Lo and more!

It’s always UGG season for stars like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and many more! When celebrities aren’t hitting the stage or the red carpet, they’re stepping out in their favorite UGG boots — from the adorable mini styles, to the classic short ankle boots and even the beloved Bailey button boots. — Take a look through our attached gallery to see your favorite stars rocking UGG boots!

More recently, Selena stepped out in a pair of camel-colored UGG boots while battling the bitter temperatures in New York City on January 19. The actress, who was photographed on the set of Only Murders in the Building, appeared to have on a pair of the brand’s “Bailey” style in camel. The specific design features either a zipper, button or tie on the back or side of the boot, which allows for the inside fur to flap over the front. Sel’s UGGs appeared distressed and worn — though, the weather was wet and snowy in the Big Apple that day. Additionally, she bundled up in a cream-colored fur coat.

Another style star who loves her some UGG boots is the one and only Jennifer Lopez. The triple threat star donned a pair of camel button UGGs while on her way back to the set of Hustlers on March 28, 2019. The actress, who was photographed alongside her sister Lynda, appeared to be wearing the popular Bailey Button Boot in camel. J.Lo, whose hair was styled in her character Ramona’s side-swept waves, wore a fuzzy grey robe and hoop earrings.

UGG has been around since 1978, when an Aussie surfer’s strong love for sheepskin became an idea that would turn into a worldwide obsession. By the ’80s, UGG had gained momentum, specifically in California, through surf shops up and down the coast. Although some would argue that UGG boots are outdated and a trend of the past — they’re clearly not going anywhere thanks to these stars and more. Check them out in our attached gallery!