‘Black Widow’ Trailer: Natasha Teams Up With Her First ‘Family’ In Intense Super Bowl Spot

‘Black Widow’ is the most highly-anticipated Marvel movie of 2020 and a brand-new trailer debuted during the 2020 Super Bowl.

Natasha Romanova’s story isn’t over yet. The beloved Marvel superhero, played by Scarlett Johansson, returns in her own standalone movie, Black Widow. The Super Bowl trailer showed off footage from the Marvel film and it’s full of action and suspense. Natasha is on the run after helping Captain America in Civil War. Natasha doesn’t have her fellow Marvel superheroes by her side for this fight, but she does have her “family.”

She’s got Yelena (Florence Pugh), Alexei (David Harbour), and Melina (Rachel Weisz). “You don’t know everything about me,” Natasha says in the Super Bowl spot. “The Avengers weren’t my first family. At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.” Natasha has been pretty tight-lipped about her past so this movie is going to show us all a side of her we’ve never seen before. When Yelena asks Natasha what she’s up to, Natasha says, “We have unfinished business. We have to go back to where it all started.” Black Widow’s tone feels very similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Black Widow is a prequel and set after the events of Captain America: Civil War but before Avengers: Infinity War. This explains why Natasha is alive and well in Black Widow. As every Marvel fan knows, Natasha sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow is part of Marvel’s Phase 4. The movie is the first to kick off Phase 4. Black Widow will be followed by The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Black Widow is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020.