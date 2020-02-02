‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Super Bowl Trailer: Tom Cruise Crosses Paths With Goose’s Son 30 Years Later

All the action is not on the field during the Super Bowl. Tom Cruise brings epic thrills while flying high in the new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer.

Top Gun: Maverick’s release is only months away and the new trailer that premiered during the 2020 Super Bowl was downright thrilling. Tom Cruise’s Maverick is still the same adrenaline junkie he was 30 years ago. Tom and his cast members take the action sky-high with jaw-dropping stunts and visuals.

Maverick returns to teach a set of new recruits for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen. But he’s not like every other pilot teacher. Maverick is fearless and he wants his students to be that way, too. He pushes the boundaries on land and in the sky. Along this new journey, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, a.k.a “Goose.” Unlike Goose, Rooster is not Maverick’s biggest fan. “My dad believed in you. I’m not going to make the same mistake,” Rooster says to Maverick in the Super Bowl trailer. Sounds like Rooster blames Maverick for his dad’s tragic death.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. The previous trailer was released in Dec. 2019. The first trailer dropped at San Diego Comic Con in July 2019, with Tom making a surprise appearance to debut it.

Val Kilmer will be reprising his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel as well. Top Gun: Maverick also stars Glen Powell as Hangman, Jay Ellis as Payback, Danny Ramirez as Fanboy, Monica Barbaro as Phoenix, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Lyliana Wray, and Manny Jacinto. The film will be released on June 26, 2020.