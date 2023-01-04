Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 5, Is A Princess In Pink As She Holds Dad’s Hand: Photos

Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper, 48, looked as handsome as ever while on a walk in New York City with his daughter, Lea, 5, on Jan. 4. The toddler looked adorable in a lavish pink dress, which she accessorized with on-trend pink Sherpa booties. Lea opted to wear her blonde tresses down, as they flowed behind her while she held her dad’s hand in the streets of the Big Apple. Bradley, for his part, rocked a mauve pink t-shirt, grey pants, and a black beanie while spending time with his little one on Wednesday. In addition, the 48-year-old carried his black jacket (which he removed), along with Lea’s leopard-print coat and pink backpack.

The father-and-daughter outing comes nearly one month after the two stepped out in NYC amid reconciliation speculation between Bradley and model Irina Shayk, 36. During the Dec. 13 outing, Lea wore a green winter coat complete with bright-red leggings. The Hangover actor adorably matched his daughter’s Philadelphia Eagles beanie while he also wore a blue puffer coat and grey jeans on the chilly afternoon stroll.

Bradley and Lea’s mom, Irina, spent the Thanksgiving holiday together and have been rumored to be reconciling their romance in recent months. “Bradley’s very protective of his privacy when it comes to Irina, so the fact that they’re being so public is very significant,” a source close to the duo told HollywoodLife on Nov. 9, 2022. “There’s been chatter about them getting back together for a while now, and everyone’s rooting for them because they’re a good match.”

The reconciliation rumors were magnified on Nov. 4, 2022, when the Russian model posted a sexy carousel of snapshots in a lingerie Halloween costume. Irina was sitting on a person’s lap, who people assumed was Bradley, however, he was disguised in a bear costume. “Bear with me,” she captioned the photos. “Bear’s hands lol,” one follower commented, noting the man’s hands on Irina. Then a fan popped into the comments section to share their hopes for Bradley and the brunette beauty to get back together. “I hope you and brad will back together was a great family with their daughter Lea,” they wrote.

Furthermore, on Nov. 28, 2022, a source told PEOPLE that Irina “hoped” to repair their relationship. “She never enjoyed being single,” the mag’s insider said at the time. “She always hoped they could find a way to make their relationship work again. Even though they always got along and co-parented well, their daughter is the happiest when they are all together.” The director and Irina have been linked to each other since 2015, about two years before they welcomed their beautiful daughter into their lives.