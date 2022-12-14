Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Irina Shayk Reconciliation: Photos

Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper, 47, bundled up for the cold in a puffer jacket while holding his daughter, Lea, 5, by the hand in New York City on Dec. 13. The A Star Is Born actor and director looked cozy in a blue puffer jacket, grey jeans, and matching grey sneakers while out for a walk in the Big Apple. He also accessorized with a black Super Bowl beanie and brown tortoiseshell sunglasses. Bradley was also pictured carrying not one, but two pink backpacks as he strutted down the street with his baby girl.

Lea adorably matched her pops by wearing a green Philadelphia Eagles beanie on the cold afternoon. The toddler rocked a green puffer jacket, bright-red leggings, and fuzzy blue boots while she stepped out on the town with Bradley. The 47-year-old’s outing with his daughter comes amid speculation that he and his ex, Irina Shayk, 36, are reconciling and getting back together.

A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife on Nov. 9, that their inner circle is hoping they get back together after displaying PDA multiple times over the last few months. “Bradley’s very protective of his privacy when it comes to Irina, so the fact that they’re being so public is very significant,” the insider said at the time. “There’s been chatter about them getting back together for a while now, and everyone’s rooting for them because they’re a good match.”

Bradley and the Russian model broke up in 2019, but maintained a close friendship, per the source. “It’s obvious there’s a lot of love between them, and the beautiful thing is that through their whole breakup, they were able to maintain this amazing friendship,” they added. The pal also told HL that they both continue to prioritize their daughter above all else. “And they’re both so devoted to Leah, no matter how busy they get with work, she comes first, having that common bond is a big plus,” they concluded.

Irina celebrated Halloween and was reportedly with Bradley that evening, as people believe he was the bear whose lap the 36-year-old was sitting on in her cheeky Instagram photo. “Bear with me …..”, she captioned the post. Many of her 20.3 million followers took to the comments section to guess who was inside the bear costume. “Bearly Cooper?”, one fan joked, while another wrote, “Back with Bradley? Omg I’m so happy for youuuu guys!!” The brunette bombshell gave birth to her and Bradley’s daughter in 2017, about two years after beginning their romance. The Hangover star was previously married to actress Jennifer Esposito from 2006 until their 2007 divorce.