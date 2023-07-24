Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Look Cozy As They’re Spotted At His House Together: Photos

Those hoping for a potential Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper reconciliation better not look at the photos obtained by TMZ. In the pictures, Irina, 37, hangs out with the equally single Tom Brady, and it seems like the Russian model and retired quarterback are having the time of their lives. In the newly publicized pics, Tom, 45, and Irina were all smiling while heading into his Los Angeles home in his car. Irina rocked a white minidress with a sweatshirt tied around her waist for this hang-out, while Tom sported a light-green shirt.

TMZ reports that the two apparently began to hang out on Friday (July 21) after Tom picked her up at Hotel Bel-Air that afternoon. He drove her to his home in Los Angeles, and the paparazzi captured them laughing inside his car. TMZ reports that Tom and Irina spent the night hanging out together and that she reportedly didn’t leave his place until 9:30 am on Saturday.

Brady reportedly dropped her off at her hotel, “only to pick her back up later that same afternoon,” per TMZ. The publication said the two “went back to his pad yet again.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Tom Brady’s rep for comment.

TMZ reported that rumors of Tom-Irina ‘s relationship have been “swirling for about a month now” after allegedly being at the same wedding in June. Irina was supposedly “throwing herself” at Tom, according to TMZ, but her rep denied that. They told TMZ that the report was “totally malicious and fictional.”

In June, Irina and Bradley, 48, were spotted together on the streets of New York City with their six-year-old daughter, Lea. Bradley and his ex held one of their daughter’s hands as they went for a stroll. The reunion came a month after they reunited at the 2023 Met Gala, which continued to fan the flames of a potential reconciliation (Cooper and Shayk split in 2019 after four years together.)

Tom has been enjoying the single life. The former NFL quarterback split from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, in October 2022. Recently, he’s been the subject of relationship rumors, with reports claiming he’s struck up a romance with Kim Kardashian.