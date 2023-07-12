Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Pictured Together At Michael Rubin’s White Party Amid Romance Speculation

View gallery

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Tom Brady, 45, are sparking more romance rumors after a new photo of the two of them has been shared. The reality star and former NFL player attended Michael Rubin‘s Fourth of July all white party in the Hamptons and were photographed chatting with each other while hanging out with other celebrities. The photo, which was shared to Deusmoi by an anonymous eyewitness and can be seen below, doesn’t show their faces, but it does show their outfits, and based on other photos and videos taken that night, it definitely looks like the sheer short-sleeved white crop top and long fitted skirt that Kim wore and the short-sleeved white top and jeans that Tom wore.

“I’ve been seeing some posts speculate whether or not Kim and Tom actually spent time together at the party and I wasn’t gonna send this initially bc it felt creepy but I do have a photo of them together lol,” the anonymous photo sharer wrote in a text they sent along with the snapshot.

In addition to the shared photo that apparently features Kim and Tom, Kim took to her own Instagram to share photos from the same night, which can be seen above. They included s solo shot and several shots of her and other partygoers, including her sister Kendall Jenner, but none of Tom. “MICHAEL RUBIN’S WHITE PARTY What a night! Still recovering!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Lori Harvey also shared a video, which can be seen above, that showed both Kim and Kendall, along with some other famous ladies, walking toward the camera to show off their outfits for the party. “And we ain’t playing tag,” she captioned the post, which was set to the music by “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua.

The new photo of Kim and Tom comes a week after they sparked romance rumors when a source told Daily Mail that they “were super flirty with each other” at Michael’s annual party. Another source, however, said they only talked “briefly” during the bash. “He was talking to different women,” the insider told Page Six. A third source added, “Kim and Tom are friends and have a lot of respect for each other.”

Kim and Tom also sparked romance rumors in May, but an insider quickly debunked the speculation. “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating,” the source told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Before Tom was single, he was married to Gisele Bundchen, with whom he shares kids, Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, from 2009 until 2022. Kim previously dated comedian Pete Davidson from late 2021 until Aug. 2022 after divorcing Kanye West.