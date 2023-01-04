Tom Brady Confesses His Main ‘Focus’ Is Football As He Deals With ‘Obstacles’ After Gisele Split

Tom Brady, 45, admitted to feeling “gratification” during his games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after splitting from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, last year, in a new podcast episode. The professional athlete talked about his struggles and how he’s been getting through them during a conversation with Jim Gray on the Jan. 2 episode of their SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! The show was published shortly after he helped the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers, earning their way into the playoffs.

“I think, you know, we all are going through stuff, you know, we’re people, and we’re all going through stuff, and obviously, we’re all professionals, and we wanna show up to work and do our best. And when you’re a professional, that’s what professional means,” Tom said during the episode.

“You show up every day with the best possible attitude you can have,” he continued. “You try to compartmentalize things and really focus on what your job is.”

Tom’s words come after he and Gisele filed and finalized their divorce in Oct. 2022. Since the split, they have co-parented their two children, son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. Apart from being there for his kids, the impressive football player has seemed to put most of his energy in playing the sport he’s best at. Although he announced a retirement almost a year ago, he decided to return to football just 40 days later and hasn’t looked back since.

After Tom took back his retirement, there was some controversy from some people who didn’t agree with his decision, but he hasn’t let it get him down. “I think our team, you know, there’s a lot of outside noise, and I know people [say], ‘Tom, you should have retired,” he said on the podcast. “You should have done this, you should have done that.’ You know, and that’s okay.”

“People can have a lot of feelings or opinions and so forth,” he added. “But I think, for me, there’s always gratification when you make this commitment, and you have a group of individuals that do the same, and you see something pay off.”