Kim Kardashian Looking To Buy A House In Tom Brady’s Community: ‘They’re Friendly’

Does Kim Kardashian have real estate on the brain? Over the weekend, she toured the exclusive Bahamian community in which Tom Brady lives — and even asked for his advice — per a new report.

May 15, 2023 4:36PM EDT
Kim Kardashian is looking into buying a home in the same Bahamian neighborhood as her pal Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion owns a place in the exclusive Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, per Page Six, and Kim, 42, was seen touring the area over the weekend and even asked Tom about living there. “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” a source told the publication. The source added that Tom was not present when Kim flew to The Bahamas and that the pair are just friends and there is “no romance”.

Kim was last with Pete Davidson, whom she dated between Nov. 2021 and August 2023 after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live. Although the pairing was unlikely, they seemed quite serious and Pete was even photographed spending quality time with Kim’s kids without her. However, they split up once their busy schedules got to be too much for them to balance.

And as fans know, Tom was married to model Gisele Bundchen for about 13 years before calling it quits in Oct. 2022 after months of speculation. The former “it” couple share a son, Benjamin, 12, and daughter, Vivian, 9, and Tom has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Tom confirmed the divorce was “amicable” during the Oct. 31, 2022 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, and he seemingly proved that by sharing a kind Mother’s Day message to his ex-wife on Sunday, May 14.

To show his appreciation on Mother’s Day, he took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snapshots that included his mom, Galynn Brady, Gisele, and Bridget, as seen here. “Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he wrote in the heartfelt caption. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

As for Kim, she doesn’t have love on her brain at the moment. During a Sept. 2022 appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, she said she is “not ready” to date, but hinted that she knows what she is looking for in a guy. “I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out,” she admitted. “But I’m just not ready.”

