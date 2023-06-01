Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands With Daughter Lea, 6, In New York City: Photos

Doting parents! While on a walk on Jun. 1, Bradley Cooper, 48, and model Irina Shayk, 37, were spotted holding hands with their six-year-old daughter, Lea, in New York City. During the sunny stroll, the A Star Is Born director rocked a casual, yet chic, outfit that featured blue jeans, a long-sleeve black shirt, and red sneakers. The heartthrob completed the look with black aviator sunglasses. Meanwhile, Irina, for her part looked stunning in a little black dress, black Nike sneakers, and on-trend mini sunglasses.

Their mini-me, who they welcomed in Mar. 2017, looked adorable in a multi-patterned dress and blue fuzzy slippers. Lea had her blonde tresses styled in three buns, two on the side and one on the back. Bradley and Irina’s daughter was seemingly on her way to school, as she carried a pink backpack with the It’s Me, Eloise character on the back. The 48-year-old and the brunette beauty have been linked since 2015, however, they split just four years later.

Bradley’s outing with his family comes just two days after he was spotted wearing a Taylor Swift, 33, Eras Tour sweatshirt in New York City. The proud father-of-one paired the hooded sweater with a pair of rolled up black jeans and black sneakers while out in the Big Apple. Bradley also made sure to accessorize the ensemble with the same sunglasses he rocked on Thursday while with Irina and Lea. The Silver Linings Playbook star’s Swiftie outfit is not too much of a surprise, as he was spotted at the concert in New Jersey over the weekend of May 28.

Meanwhile, Irina, recently took to Instagram on May 28, to rock an archival Gianni Versace gown. “Thank u @donatella_versace @versace house for opening the archive and make my dream come true .. GIANNI 1995 …… more to come ….,” the chic momma captioned the carousel of photos. Soon after she shared the photos of her look, many of her 22 million followers flooded the comments to gush over the post. “My queen,” one of her admirers wrote, while a second quipped, “GORG.”

Although the 37-year-old and her ex called it quits on their romance nearly four years ago, they recently reunited at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1. While inside of the lavish event, Irina rocked a white Yohji Yamamoto Official gown from 1998, meanwhile, Bradley kept it classic in black tux. “I am honored to wear this masterpiece tonight for Met Gala @yohjiyamamotoofficial . This is an archive dress from SS1998 collection,” the Russia native captioned her Instagram post of the dress. “I was always a big admirer of mister Yohji and his talent. Thank you Mr Yohji and all his team to make my dream come true.”