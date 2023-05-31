Bradley Cooper Wears Taylor Swift Merch After Attending Star’s NJ Concert: Photo

Bradley Cooper is a Swiftie and he’s not afraid to show it! The actor was photographed out and about in New York City on May 30 wearing a blue sweatshirt from Taylor Swift’s merchandise collection. The shirt had Taylor’s face emblazoned on the front, promoting her 2023 Eras Tour. Bradley paired the look with jeans and sunglasses as he strolled on the NYC streets.

Two days prior to being photographed in the merch, Bradley attended Taylor’s show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. He was seen hanging out in a VIP tent, enjoying the show. Plenty of celebrities have shown up to the Eras Tour over the last two and a half months, and Bradley officially joined the list with his Memorial Day Weekend attendance.

Back in 2014, rumors swirled that Taylor had actually tried to pursue Bradley. The report, which surfaced from an unnamed source, claimed that Taylor asked Bradley out, but that he politely turned her down. In a 2015 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Bradley debunked these rumors. “It’s complete horse s***,” he confirmed. “I never got a call. Nothing.”

Bradley went on to start dating Irina Shayk in 2015 and they had a daughter, Lea, together. The two were together until June 2019. However, since their split, they have remained close as co-parents. At the end of 2022, it was even speculated that they might have been reconciling romantically, but Bradley and Irina never confirmed those rumors themselves. In May, they were photographed catching up at the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s love life has also been in the public eye lately following her split from Joe Alwyn after more than six years together. Since news of the breakup was reported in early April, Taylor has been linked to Matty Healy. The singer was seen attending several of her Eras Tour shows earlier this month, and was photographed with Taylor in NYC on more than one occasion. However, they have not publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.