Irina Shayk Holds Hands With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Bradley Cooper Reconciliation Rumors

Irina Shayk and her daughter Lea Cooper looked adorable as they held hands while taking a stroll around New York City on Nov. 23. The 36-year-old wore a head-to-toe black outfit while Lea, 5, wore a pair of patterned leggings with a red puffer coat and a beanie.

Irina wore a black leather collared jacket with a pair of pleated, wide-leg black trousers. She accessorized her look with a chunky black scarf, black leather boots, and a pair of black rectangular sunglasses. As for Lea, she wore a pair of blue and white cat-patterned sweatpants with a red puffer coat and a metallic blue beanie. She topped her look off with a pair of rainbow furry sandals and socks.

The mother-daughter-duo looked sweet walking around holding hands, especially since there have been rumors circling that Irina and Bradley Cooper, Lea’s dad, are possibly back together. Irina and Bradley first started dating in 2015 and then broke up in 2019.

Recently, there have been rumors that the couple is back together as they were spotted celebrating Halloween together with Lea when Irina shared Instagram photos of her rocking a sexy Bettie Page costume while sitting on Bradley’s lap as he was dressed as a bear.

Rumors circulated even further when the couple was spotted out on a stroll together in NYC just the other day, as Irina was pictured grabbing Bradley’s butt. Not only did she grab his butt, but the couple had their arms around each other as they looked in love.