Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Catch Up At Met Gala 7 Months After Reconciliation Rumors: Photo

During Halloween 2022, a Bettie Paige-looking Irina Shayk sat across Bradley Cooper‘s lap while he was dressed as a bear. The former(?) couple were dressed more formally when they attended the 2023 Met Gala. In the photo published by E! News, Bradley, 48, and Irina, 37, met up inside the ball at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Bradley is seen wearing a classic tuxedo while chatting with his ex, who is clad in a Yohji Yamamoto gown. If a picture is worth a thousand words, some might be used to stoke the speculation that these two are still giving love a second go.

Bradley and Irina called it quits in 2019 after four years together. Their relationship was dogged with reports of rocky moments, and neither was happy. The couple shares a daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, 6, and they continued to co-parent with their baby girl in the years following the break. In August 2022, Irina went on a tropical vacation and shared photos from the holiday, including one of Bradley filling up a water bucket for some island animals. In the pic, Irina – in a bikini – leans on a shirtless Bradley as they both smile for the camera.

In the weeks after this trip, Page Six reported that the two were “considering getting back together.” Then, in October 2022, the two sparked speculation that they had reconciled when Irina, dressed as the famous pinup, sat in Bradley’s bear lap. The trick-or-treat tease left friends rooting for them to reconcile. “It’s obvious there’s a lot of love between them, and the beautiful thing is that through their whole breakup, they were able to maintain this amazing friendship,” an insider told HollywoodLife at the time. “And they’re both so devoted to Leah. No matter how busy they get with work, she comes first, [so] having that common bond is a big plus.”

The couple reportedly spent Thanksgiving 2022 together, with reports claiming that Irina “never enjoyed being single” and that she spends a lot of time at Bradley’s place. There were reports that the couple was considering having another child together, but the rumors seemed to fizzle out by the end of the year. Irina soon hung out with Gerad Pique and Leonardo DiCaprio, seemingly ending the thoughts of a Bradley reconciliation – for now.