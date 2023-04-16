Leonardo DiCaprio & Irina Shayk At Neon Carnival During Coachella Weekend: Photos

Leo was snapped with Bradley Cooper's supermodel ex Irina as they hung out together at the star-studded Coachella afterparty.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 16, 2023 4:59PM EDT
View gallery
*EXCLUSIVE* Indio, CA - Couple Landon Barker and Dixie D'Amelio arrive at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio to watch Blink 182. Pictured: Landon Barker, Dixie D'Amelio BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Coachella, CA - Hailey Bieber arrives at the Revolve party on day 2 of the Coachella 2023 Music Festival. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello make a solo outing at Neon Carnival, just a day after breaking the internet with her steamy reunion with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The singer looked confident and happy as she enjoyed the festivities. Pictured: camila cabello BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews

It would appear one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s favorite pastimes is igniting romance rumors, as he did it again at Coachella on Saturday night. The Oscar winner, 48, was spotted hanging out with supermodel Irina Shayk, 37, at the famed Neon Carnival afterparty, as seen in photos here via TMZ. Sporting his trademark black baseball cap, Leonardo was snapped leaning over to chat with Bradley Cooper’s stunning ex, who was keeping fellow model Stella Maxwell company at the shindig.

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen with Irina Shayk at 2023 Coachella. (SplashNews)

In the snaps, Irina appeared to furrow her brow while Leo and Stella kept up the conversation. Leo also looked like he was emphasizing a talking point with his hand, but Irina seemed to enjoying all the late-night revelry around her, as the Neon Carnival keeps partying into the early morning hours.

The desert hang might add a little fuel to the gossip that there is something going on between the pair. Back in March, eagle-eyed fans shared clips to Twitter of what appeared to be Leo and Irina enjoying a dinner in France! One clip, below, was captioned, “Bae Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with his friends and Irina Shayk at Hotel Costes in Paris, France.”

Irina Shayk and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted at Coachella. (Shutterstock)

As fans know, Leo’s been caught up in dating gossip with a different supermodel: Gigi Hadid. The rumors of a love match between the “Titanic” star and the cover girl started after they were seen leaving the same New York restaurant in November 2022. At the time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they were just “casually dating.” However, a few more dates and an Oscar party hang between the pair has fans still guessing.

Irina, meanwhile, has had rumors recently surrounding her love life as well, but they entail a reconciliation with Bradley, father of her 6-year-old daughter Lea. The model and actor started dating in 2015, welcomed Lea in March 2017, and then split in 2019. Lately, they’ve been spotted together as co-parenting champs, but neither have commented on a romance reunion.

With a full 3 days of Coachella still on the schedule for next week, it remains to be seen if Leo or Irina will hang out there again. HollywoodLife will keep you posted on any developments with the situation and any more Coachella couple alerts — see Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes —  that may pop up in the desert!

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad