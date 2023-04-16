Leonardo DiCaprio & Irina Shayk At Neon Carnival During Coachella Weekend: Photos

It would appear one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s favorite pastimes is igniting romance rumors, as he did it again at Coachella on Saturday night. The Oscar winner, 48, was spotted hanging out with supermodel Irina Shayk, 37, at the famed Neon Carnival afterparty, as seen in photos here via TMZ. Sporting his trademark black baseball cap, Leonardo was snapped leaning over to chat with Bradley Cooper’s stunning ex, who was keeping fellow model Stella Maxwell company at the shindig.

In the snaps, Irina appeared to furrow her brow while Leo and Stella kept up the conversation. Leo also looked like he was emphasizing a talking point with his hand, but Irina seemed to enjoying all the late-night revelry around her, as the Neon Carnival keeps partying into the early morning hours.

The desert hang might add a little fuel to the gossip that there is something going on between the pair. Back in March, eagle-eyed fans shared clips to Twitter of what appeared to be Leo and Irina enjoying a dinner in France! One clip, below, was captioned, “Bae Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with his friends and Irina Shayk at Hotel Costes in Paris, France.”

As fans know, Leo’s been caught up in dating gossip with a different supermodel: Gigi Hadid. The rumors of a love match between the “Titanic” star and the cover girl started after they were seen leaving the same New York restaurant in November 2022. At the time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they were just “casually dating.” However, a few more dates and an Oscar party hang between the pair has fans still guessing.

Irina, meanwhile, has had rumors recently surrounding her love life as well, but they entail a reconciliation with Bradley, father of her 6-year-old daughter Lea. The model and actor started dating in 2015, welcomed Lea in March 2017, and then split in 2019. Lately, they’ve been spotted together as co-parenting champs, but neither have commented on a romance reunion.

With a full 3 days of Coachella still on the schedule for next week, it remains to be seen if Leo or Irina will hang out there again. HollywoodLife will keep you posted on any developments with the situation and any more Coachella couple alerts — see Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes — that may pop up in the desert!