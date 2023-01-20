Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Hangs With Irina Shayk At Basketball Game After Singer Blasts Him In New Song

The latest development in the post-split drama between Shakira and her ex Gerard Piqué features the soccer star hanging out with a supermodel in Paris! Gerard, who broke up with the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer in June 2022 after 11 years together, was snapped with Irina Shayk on Thursday night, January 19 at an NBA basketball game held at the Accor Arena Bercy in Paris. The athlete was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around the Russian beauty for a casual photo, as seen here. Irina, meanwhile, held a slight smile as she rocked a gorgeous all-black ensemble for the big night out.

Gerard and Irina appear to be just friends, as the former all-star defender has been showing off his new romance with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti as of late and the cover girl has been rumored to be reconciling with her ex Bradley Cooper. Notably, the pair weren’t the only celebs at the event, as Irina was joined by fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell and Karlie Kloss.

The outing comes as Shakira released a diss track throwing shade at Gerard, with whom she shares sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The song, “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, features lyrics appearing to reference their split and her financial troubles. “You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt with the Treasury,” the Grammy winner sings in Spanish. “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.” She also released a music video for the song, which has been racking up millions of views.

To add to post-split mess, a 2021 video showing Gerard and Clara together in the house he and Shakira shared has resurfaced and gone viral, causing Shakira to feel “devastated,” according to sources for Page Six. The smoking gun stream was allegedly filmed when Shakira and Gerard were “happily together”, per the insider. The source added that Shakira is now “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.”

Shakira even appeared to reference the video in her New Year’s Eve post to her fans! Taking to her Instagram to share the message, which was written in Spanish, she said, “Even if we are still open in this new year, time has surgeon’s hands. Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”