Shakira Seemingly Shades Ex Gerard Pique In New Year’s Day Post About ‘Heartache’

Shakira, 45, seemed to shade her ex Gerard Pique, 35, in a message of hope on New Year’s Day. The singer, who announced her split from Gerard in June, took to Instagram to share the message, which was written in Spanish, and it talked about heartache and betrayal. “Even if we are still open in this new year, time has surgeon’s hands. Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust others,” the message began.

“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference,” it continued. “The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love.”

Once she posted the inspiring message, her fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section. In addition to many “Happy New Year” wishes, one fan wrote, “This is a hopeful new year message. I needed this, it made me feel good. I love you so much Shakira. ♥️.” Another shared, “Te amo Shak, we got u,” and a third called her words “beautiful.”

Shakira’s New Year’s Day message comes after Gerard, with whom she was in a relationship with for 11 years, made headlines for romantically moving on with a 23-year-old PR student. Meanwhile, he and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, who share children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, recently came up with an apparent suitable arrangement, which allows Gerard to spend 10 days a month with their kids, for their now co-parenting situation, according to Spanish press. Gerard is also reportedly supporting Shakira and their boys’ move to Miami, FL to avoid a legal battle.

Furthermore, the former couple reportedly agreed to sell their mansion in Barcelona, Spain, where they raised their two sons when they were together. Although the reason for their breakup has never been confirmed, many speculated various scenarios that indicated Gerard was the one to leave the relationship, since he appeared to move on quickly and Shakira publicly called the split the “darkest hour” of her “life,” in an interview with Elle magazine in Oct. “Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real,” she said.