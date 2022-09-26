Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker appeared quite lively in photographs taken of her at the game and cheered on her son with a smile. She was also seen sitting in the dugout by herself, where she appeared less excited. Shakira donned a basic black tee and light wash skinny jeans paired with a highlighter yellow, gray, and white lightweight jacket. The jacket had a purple zipper pouch on the left arm and an orange banner that read, “keep back”, on the upper back. It’s unclear if the message was for her ex, adoring fans, or just an interesting fashion choice. She completed her look with bright yellow slides and black shades. She left her caramel-colored hair down.

Meanwhile, the professional soccer player looked at ease in black jeans, a black tee, and a blue jean jacket. He matched his outfit with white sneakers and a blue New York Yankees baseball cap. His 7-year-old son was seen leaving with him after the game.

The awkward encounter came just days after Shakira opened up about the split for the first time. “This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview. I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” she told Elle, adding that it’s been hard not just because she’s famous, but because the “separation is not like a regular separation.”

“And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house,” she continued. “And I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

After the interview, a person close to the global superstar told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is focusing on her career and raising her kids following the split. “Everyone’s amazed at by how well Shakira is holding up, considering everything she’s going through. No one would blame her if she wanted to put everything on hold but that’s just not her style, her work ethic is next level,” they noted. “She says that staying busy is the best thing for her, she doesn’t want to waste time crying over the past. She’s determined not to let them see her sad, right now everything she does is about protecting them and making this transition as easy as possible.”

Shakira and Gerard met in 2010 when Shakira was filming her music video for her 2010 FIFA World Cup song, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and began dating shortly after. They never got married. Shakira is single at the moment, while Gerard has moved on with public relations student Clara Chia Marti. The pair were reportedly seen kissing at a music festival in Catalonia, Spain in August, which an insider told HL upset Shakira.