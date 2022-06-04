Shakira & Gerard Piqué Confirm Split After 11 Years Together

Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are going their separate ways after 11 years together. The international singing sensation, 45, and her Spanish soccer star partner, 35, announced the decision to split on Saturday, June 4. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The former couple share sons Sasha, 9, and Milan, 7.

More About Shakira Shakira Rocks Yellow Bikini Top & Matching Shorts With Kids In Ibiza: Photo

The pair had met back in March 2011 on the set of Shakira’s music video for the World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” Rumors of an impending split have recently surrounded the pair after the Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported Gerard had left the family home in Barcelona and was living by himself. Shakira’s latest single called “Te Felecito” may have fanned the speculation as well, as the lyrics included, “For completing you I broke into pieces/They warned me, but I did not pay attention. Do not tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.”

Although the pair kept very private throughout their relationship, a guest appearance by Shakira on the podcast Planet Weirdo with Holly H in February may have signaled trouble was brewing. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker said that she and Gerard had a difference of opinion on punctuality. “My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He’s tired of waiting up,” she explained. “‘Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time.”

View Related Gallery Shakira Then & Now: Photos Of The 'Hips Don't Lie' Songstress Actor Hector Elizondo stands behind Shakira as she holds up her award for best female rock performance at the first Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2000. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

However, Valentine’s Day proved they were still doing well in the romance department, as Shakira shared a gorgeous snap of the couple celebrating the holiday together. And on New Year’s, she and Gerard were seen puckering up their lips and packing on the PDA to ring in 2022. “Let’s whistle our way to 2022! … Y los últimos besitos del 2021!” she captioned the snap on Instagram.

It looks like 2022 wasn’t exactly the year for the former couple. We wish Shakira and Gerard all the best as they co-parent their two beautiful boys together.