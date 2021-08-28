See Pics

Shakira Snuggles Up To Sons Sasha, 6, & Milan, 8, In Rare Photos After Surfing Lessons On Wave Machine

Shakira took to Instagram to share rare photos of her and her adorable sons, Sasha and Milan, stopping to pose while enjoying a day of surfing.

Shakira, 44, is giving her fans a rare glimpse into summer life with her sons. The singer posted a new photo of her and her boys, Sasha, 6, and Milan, 8, who she shares with partner Gerard Piqué, 34, posing while enjoying a day of surfing at Wavegarden on Aug. 28. She has her arms around both of them in the pic and they are all smiling while showing off wetsuits.

“Guess who I brought to the @wavegarden_official!,” she captioned the pic, which was met with a lot of responses. “They are getting so big,” one follower wrote, referring to the boys. “You’re the best mom ever,” another wrote with a heart emoji. “The most beautiful three people on earth,” a third shared while a fourth called them “so cute.”

In addition to the first pic, Shakira shared a second that showed her hugging one of her sons in the water as well as Instagram story pics that showed her sons in action while on surfboards. “Milan is starting to really enjoy this!” a caption for one of the videos read. “Don’t ‘wait up’ to surf at 40 when you can start at 6. Go Sashito!” another read. She also shared a video of herself taking on the waves with a pink surfboard.

Shakira’s latest pics come as a bit of a surprise considering her and Gerard don’t publicly show their boys often. Back in June, she shared a pic of Sasha, which can be seen above, posing with his friends and teachers Kai and Hans after his first surf lesson and he looked as happy as could be. They were all holding up “hang loose” hand signals at the camera while sitting down.

Earlier this month, Gerard also shared a photo of him posing with his sons while they all wore matching white shirts. “Les Trois Mousquetaires,” he captioned it. 

Shakira gave a little insight into her youngest son’s personality when she participated in a virtual video call with Prince William in Oct. “My little boy, Sasha, he’s five, and he’s already so concerned about plastic pollution,” she said during the call. “When he sees garbage in the street, on the beach, he’s the one who wants to pick it up. One time we went around the block with gloves picking up the trash around the neighborhood. It was such a beautiful family activity. That sends me a signal. It made me see how worried they are about the environment.”