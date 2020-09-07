Shakira, 43, Glows On The Beach In Stunning Purple Bikini She Designed — See Pic

Talk about a triple threat! Not only can Shakira sing and dance, but she revealed that she can also design swimwear! She modeled her latest purple bikini on the beach.

Super Bowl Halftime star Shakira, 43, has showed off her latest swimwear design: a barely-there, purple bikini. The Hips Don’t Lie singer was absolutely glowing when she took to Instagram on September 7 to share a sultry snap of herself on the beach. “This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me,” the Columbian hitmaker captioned her post, adding: “I always need to create my own for the summer!”

The mauve two-piece swimsuit featured a string bikini bottom with long, bedazzled tassels. The top also featured long tassels which hung alongside her torso. She styled her long tresses in loose, beachy curls as she turned her back to the camera and looked back. Shakira has been quarantined in a tropical location with her boyfriend Gerard Piqué, 33, and their adorable kids Milan Piqué Mebarak, 7, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 5.

She recently shared a selfie with her beau, and showed off a flawless face with no makeup and her signature long curly locks. Her man was kissing her cheek in one of the snapshots and showed off his muscular physique by going shirtless. The longtime couple, who have been together since 2011, regularly share cute photos and write sweet messages about each other on social media.

They also have so much love for their young family, and Shakira shared an adorable video of Gerard and their two children playing with crabs on a golden sandy beach aid quarantine on August 28. “It seems to me that my family hasn’t seen many crabs in their lives… I’ve got to take them to the beach more often…,” she captioned the cute clip.