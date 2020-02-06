Heidi Klum Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez, Shakira & Demi Lovato’s ‘Girl Power’ At The Super Bowl

Heidi Klum totally fangirled about Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl performances during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife!

“Loved it! Girl power! Girl power,” Heidi Klum, 46, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the amfAR Gala New York 2020 about Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Shakira‘s electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Show. “I just love seeing these megastars together.” Don’t forget about me! The former Project Runway host also brought up Demi Lovato‘s spellbinding National Anthem performance during her chat with us on the star-studded red carpet, saying, “She was perfect. Especially after her story, I wanted her to sing this perfect so badly and she did. I don’t know, it just made my heart sing for her.” Heidi was one of many celebs who attended the annual gala that took place at chic hotspot Cipriani’s in downtown NYC. She looked absolutely incredible in a strapless blue dress with a high slit going up her left leg and a pair of dazzling heels. Others celebs there that night included fellow supermodel and honoree Iman, 64, and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, 49.

Jennifer & Shakira’s Halftime Show is still the topic on millions of people’s lips days after it occurred on Sunday, February 2. The pop icons lit up the stage in Miami with a bunch of amazing costume changes, choreography and renditions of some of their biggest hits that included special guests Bad Bunny, 25, and J Balvin, 34. The “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress began the show in a red sequined outfit before J. Lo emerged in a sexy black leather outfit with beaded embellishments. In the midst of the performance, she ripped off her bodysuit and changed into a silver beaded ensemble, while also showing off her Hustlers moves on a stripper pole.

But wait… there’s more! Jennifer’s daughter Emme, 11, (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 51), made a surprise appearance during the show. Emme knocked out Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born in the U.S.A.,” and her mom’s “Let’s Get Loud” during her time on stage, which left her proud papa very emotional. “Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” Marc posted to Instagram, captioning a still from her epic debut on Sunday, Feb. 2. “You are my ❤ and I am forever yours,” the doting dad continued.

Demi also earned a ton of rave reviews for her performance of the National Anthem that left her feeling great. “Demi felt exhilarated after her performance last night at the Grammys. Demi was overcome with emotion when she saw the standing ovation she received because she felt the audience really connected with her which is exactly what she had hoped for,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife a day after the Grammys.