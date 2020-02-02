Marc Anthony Sends Love To Daughter Emme, 11, After She Performs With Mom J.Lo

Emme Anthony is going to be a star just like her parents! Proud dad Marc posted the sweetest post tribute to his daughter on Instagram.

Marc Anthony, 51, is beaming with pride after his 11-year-old daughter Emme took the Super Bowl stage with mom Jennifer Lopez, 50! “Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” Marc posted to Instagram, captioning a still from her epic debut on Sunday, Feb. 2. “You are my ❤ and I am forever yours,” the doting dad continued. How sweet! Surrounded by a group of talented kids just like her, Emme is front and center as she confidently holds the mic in the pic at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium!

Emme made the surprise appearance during her moms’ set for Jen’s On The 6 hit “Lets Get Loud.” Rocking an adorable white outfit with gold chains and lace-up combat boots, she showed off her amazing singing skills as she performed the chorus to the track — with Shakira on the drums, no less. At one point, she also belted out lyrics from Bruce Springsteen‘s classic “Born in the U.S.A.” Emme looked right at home on the massive stage next to her glamorous mama, and we have a sneaking suspicion she’s going to be the next big Latina pop star. The 11-year-old rocked a top knot bun for the occasion, which is one of mom Jen’s go-to hairstyles!

Fans were loving Emme’s performance, and gushed about her talent on Twitter! “That was amazing!! When @JLo ’s daughter Emme came out singing “Lets Get Loud,” I couldn’t contain the tears. 😢,” @thisissaave posted. “@JLo performance at super bowl was incredible! The highlight had to be Emme showing us what’s to come. ❤️❤️❤️,” @yaymejess tweeted, along with a sweet pic of Emme and Jennifer sharing the stage. J.Lo looked incredible for the moment, rocking a feather cape donning the American flag on the outside, and the Puerto Rican flag on the reverse for her family heritage.

Emme and her twin brother Max have been tagging along with their mom to rehearsals, and frequently pop up on her Instagram stories, but Emme’s appearance in the half-time show was unexpected. Jennifer, as always, slayed as she formed a medley of her biggest hits including “Jenny From The Block,” “Get Right,” and, one of her debut 1999 songs, “Waiting For Tonight.”