Demi Lovato Feels ‘Exhilarated’ After Grammys Performance: Why It Was The ‘Perfect’ Comeback

Demi Lovato is thriving on the positive reaction towards her 2020 Grammys performance, and sources tell us why that’s just what she needed!

Demi Lovato, 27, is now feeling a boost of confidence after delivering a powerful performance of her new song, “Anyone,” at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. “Demi felt exhilarated after her performance last night at the Grammys. Demi was overcome with emotion when she saw the standing ovation she received because she felt the audience really connected with her which is exactly what she had hoped for,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife a day after the Grammys. Demi hadn’t performed for a live crowd in two years until that Sunday night, making the Grammys audience’s thunderous applause even more special.

Demi’s Grammys performance was the warm-up she needed before tackling another high-profile gig: singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV, which is happening on Feb. 2! “This was the perfect platform to prepare for her upcoming Super Bowl performance. Since it’s been a while since Demi’s performed live, the Grammys gave her a chance to warm up for singing the national anthem on Sunday,” our source continued. “Demi plans on crushing it and she’s not taking this opportunity lightly. She’s a huge football fan and she can’t wait to pour her heart out for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Demi is so excited for her Super Bowl performance, she’s taking extra precautions ahead of the big day! “Demi gained so much confidence this weekend with her Grammy performance that she is beyond ready for the Super Bowl. She is gearing up for the big day by relaxing as much as possible, minus the times she is practicing and singing she is not really talking or going out so she doesn’t get sick,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is taking all preparations to be ready for her big performance. She is going to be practicing all week and is more than ready to make her national anthem performance one of the best ever.”

Demi is mounting big stages again, coming a long way from the dark place she sings about in “Anyone.” The song was penned just four days before Demi’s apparent drug overdose in July of 2018 and subsequent hospitalization and stay in rehab, and Demi acknowledges how much life has changed since then, a third source explained.

“The level of gratitude that Demi has for what she is doing in her life right now is indescribable,” the third insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is very aware that she almost didn’t make it and of how lucky she is to still be here with her full health intact and living her dream. And then on top of all that, getting the sort of reaction she did from her peers, she truly feels beyond blessed. The confidence that her peers have given her is invaluable, this was exactly the boost she needed to go and conquer the Super Bowl.” Selena Gomez, Pink and Sam Hunt were among the stars who rushed to social media to shower Demi’s Grammys performance with love, and we expect the praise train to keep chugging along on Super Bowl day.