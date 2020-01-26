Demi Lovato Stuns The Grammys With Emotional Performance Of New Song “Anyone”

A triumphant return — Demi Lovato took to the 62nd Grammy Awards stage for her first live performance in years, giving a vulnerable rendition of her new track, ‘Anyone.’

Demi Lovato, 27, took to the 62nd Grammy Awards stage on Jan. 26 looking so incredibly confident. The singer and two-time Grammy nominee graced the stage to perform “Anyone,” a song she wrote prior to her July 2018 overdose. Demi appeared in a gorgeous long white dress with sparkling embellishments throughout. In her brave performance, Demi shared her voice, as she took center stage. The songstress’s voice was clearly choked up as she began for the emotional moment. Once composed, Demi sang with all her heart, tears streaming down her voice about finding an outlet for her pain, dealing with substance abuse, and being “tired of empty conversations because nobody hears me anymore.” The ballad was such a powerful moment that barely left a dry eye in the audience and Demi sounded like her old self; the powerhouse so many of her fans missed dearly. The audience gave her a well earned standing ovation. Suffice it to say, it was a huge night for Demi, who was clearly ready to get back on stage.

Just days before the Grammy Awards, Demi was wholly prepared to get back into performance mode. “Even though it’s been a while since she’s performed live, for her, it’s like riding a bike,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Naturally, though, it wouldn’t be surprising for the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer to feel a bit of apprehension before putting the microphone back in her hand. “She wants it to perfect,” the source went on, but added that Demi is just “so excited and she can’t wait to show the world what she has in store.”

For Demi, the night will feel like a homecoming of sorts. She will be “in a building with her peers, so she is more than ready to have one of the best performances of the night,” a secondary source shared. Much like her fans, Demi is “pumped” for the evening ahead of her. And it all leads up to an even bigger event she will headline in the very near future!

Demi’s Grammy performance will act as a prelude to a major honor for the songstress. On Feb. 2 — just a week away! — Demi will perform the National Anthem at the 2020 Superbowl in Miami. The honor has been the main focus of her comeback, but she no less has nerves about the occasion. “[The Grammys are] actually taking her away from what she is actually nervous about and that is doing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. The anxiety and nerves are all directed on that performance,” a source shared.

Tonight, though, it’s all about the thrill of Demi’s return! The singer has always been transparent about her struggles with substance abuse and her return to form marks an exciting occasion for an already star-studded night. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., and FINNEAS are the night’s top nominated artists. However, it’s Lizzo who leads the pack with eight nominations, respectively. Billie and Lizzo also make history tonight as the first time two artist to be nominated in all four General Field categories — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and New Artist. Keep checking this space; there’s more to come at the 62nd Grammy Awards!