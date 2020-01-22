Demi Lovato Has A ‘Few Nerves’ Before Comeback Performance At Grammys: Wants It To Be ‘Perfect’

After announcing via Instagram that she would make her return to the Grammys on Jan. 26, Demi Lovato ‘can’t wait to show the world what she has in store!’

Demi Lovato, 27, is ready to get back on the stage! The “Confident” singer “is a total pro so she knows what it takes to prepare for a big performance like this,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, in reference to Demi’s return at this years Grammys. It will be the first time Demi will perform live since her July 2018 overdose. “Even though it’s been a while since she’s performed live, for her, it’s like riding a bike,” the source continued. Of course, because it’s been so long since Demi has performed live in front of an audience, it’s more than understandable for her to have some anxiety when it comes to having the microphone back in her hand.

But all of Demi’s worries are only because “she wants it to perfect” and give the best possible show to her industry colleagues and legions of fans and supporters. “She’s so excited and she can’t wait to show the world what she has in store.” And from the sound of it, Demi’s performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is bound to be one to remember! What’s more, it will be a great warmup before Demi takes the field at the upcoming Super Bowl.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer will perform the National Anthem on Feb. 2 before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs duke it out in Miami. With such a high honor, Demi’s nerves are far more focused on that moment. While a secondary source shares that Demi is “ready for the Grammys and really looking forward to killing it,” the occasion is actually providing a much needed distraction from when she takes the field at the Super Bowl. “[The Grammys are] actually taking her away from what she is actually nervous about and that is doing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. The anxiety and nerves are all directed on that performance,” the source continued.

But what better way to transition into that special occasion than with a rendition of her songs at the Grammys? There’s no doubt that Demi will feel much more comfortable on Jan. 26 and so thrilled, as she will be “in a building with her peers, so she is more than ready for the night to have one of the best performances of the night,” the source went on. It’s been a long time coming for Demi, who has openly discussed her struggles with substance abuse. With the Grammys only a few days away, Demi has every reason to look forward to the monumental night. Put simply, “She is pumped!” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment.