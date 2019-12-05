Demi Lovato Shuts Down Rumor That She Was Ordering Alcohol & Smoking Weed 16 Mos. After Relapse

After Demi Lovato was accused of breaking her sobriety by ‘ordering margaritas’ and smoking ‘weed’ with her boyfriend, the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer quickly squashed those ‘rumors’ with a single response.

“Don’t believe the rumors.” These were the words that Demi Lovato, 27, uploaded to her Instagram story on Dec. 4. The cryptic message comes after she was accused of being “selective” with her sobriety on the Perez Hilton podcast. During the Dec. 4 episode, Perez Hilton claimed to have “a friend who has a friend who works at an establishment” in downtown LA. Supposedly, this friend-of-a-friend told Perez that Demi and “her new boyfriend,” Austin G. Wilson, was “ordering alcoholic drinks and drinking them. Specifically, she was drinking margaritas.” On top of that, Perez said that he was told that Demi was allegedly “smoking weed” at the establishment. HollywoodLife has reached out to Demi for comment and will update this post with any more information.

It’s been about 16 months since Demi Lovato’s near-fatal relapse. In July 2018, the pop star was hospitalized following an overdose. After spending eleven days in the medical facility, she checked herself into rehab. “This illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she explained in a now-deleted August 2018 Instagram post. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond.”

One year after her overdose, Demi teased that she was working on new music. “You know what’s great about making an album?” she posted to her Instagram Stories in June 2019. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible, and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it..” Oddly enough, on the same day of her “Don’t believe the rumors” IG Story, Demi posted a black screen to her IG feed. “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”

Will this rumored music include any mention of her new boyfriend? She and Austin G. Wilson’s relationship is still rather fresh — she broke things off with The Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson in October — but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Demi’s “completely smitten” with her new love. She “definitely sees long-term potential in this relationship.”