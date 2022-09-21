Shakira Breaks Silence on Her Breakup: It’s The ‘Darkest Hour Of My Life’

Shakira is breaking her silence about her split from Gerard Pique for the first time. The singer opened up for Elle magazine, where she admitted to being in the “darkest hour of my life.” In the interview, the Colombian singer revealed why coping with heartbreak has felt like “a bad dream.”

Shakira was careful as she opened up with the magazine about the end of her 11 year relationship to Gerard, which made news in June. “This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” she said, adding, “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all.”

“It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it,” she said, adding that the separation is “not like a regular separation” because of their immense fame.

The star said she’s been careful about sheltering her two children, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, from as much of the chaos as possible, explaining how the media attention has been “incredibly difficult” on her boys. But with her level of fame, she said finding quiet can sometimes feel impossible. “There’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house,” she explained.

Shakira said while she tries to protect her boys as much as possible, it’s still “upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation.” “Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point, she said, “But no, it’s real.”

She went on to add she’s been “fighting on different fronts”, also mentioning her father’s ailing health. She did not specifically comment on her ongoing tax fraud case in Spain.

Despite all the struggle, Shakira talked about staying “resilient” for her boys. Asked how she manages, shed said “I remind myself that I need to become an example for my kids, that I need to be what they want, what I want them to become. And I want to be there, for all the people who have shown me their love and support. That is my biggest strength. That’s my most powerful engine right now.”