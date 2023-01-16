Gerard Pique Subtly Claps Back At Shakira’s Diss Song By Driving Car From Lyrics

Gerard Pique arrived at work in a Twingo car on Jan. 15. Videos show the soccer player driving into a parking and then getting out of the budget car with a smile on his face. The decision to drive this specific car appears to be Gerard’s response to a song that his ex, Shakira, released on Jan. 11. The song is a major diss track about Gerard amidst his new romance with Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira does not hold back in the song lyrics for the diss track “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” In the third verse, she references Clara’s age when she sings, “I’m worth two 22 year olds, you traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo.” This lyric seems to be what inspired Gerard’s decision to drive a Twingo in a very public setting just days later.

The song’s chorus features Shak singing, “I was out of your league that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” which is a direct hit at Gerard and Clara’s relationship. Shakira’s message in the song is clear: She has no plans to EVER take Gerard back, even if he comes to her begging. The exes share two children together and were together for 11 years before separating in 2022.

“I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not if you beg me,” Shakira sings. “It’s clear that it’s not my fault they criticize you, I only make music, sorry if it splashes you, you left me with your mom as a neighbor, the press at my door and a debt with the treasury.”

The last line is a direct reference to Shakira’s current legal issues involving tax fraud. She is accused of not paying taxes in Spain from 2012 to 2014, despite living there with Gerard at the time. However, Shakira has continuously maintained her innocence, insisting that she paid the Spanish government everything she owed and that her primary residence was in the Bahamas, not Spain, during the 2012-2014 time period. The case is set to go to trial, but a date has not been confirmed yet.