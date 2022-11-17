Gerard Pique Holds Hands With Clara Chia On Date Night After Finalizing Custody Agreement With Shakira

Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, enjoyed a night out in his native Spain on Nov. 16, roughly a week after Gerard, 35, and his ex, Shakira, secured a custody agreement concerning their sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. During the night out, Gerard and Clara held hands outside a Japanese restaurant. Gerard dressed casually for the evening by wearing an oversized white t-shirt, pants, and sneakers. Clara dressed more formally, opting for a black blazer, pants, and a top. She complemented the look with a pair of white-and-black shoes.

This dinner date is the latest PDA between Girard and Clara Chia since he and Shakira, 45, announced their breakup at the beginning of June. Clara is reportedly a PR student and supposedly worked as a supervisor for special events at Gerard’s TV and movie production company, Kosmos. It’s unclear when the two first met, but they went public with their romance on Aug. 21. She and Girard recreated that PDA at the start of November after he played his final soccer match. (Girard announced his retirement from soccer at the beginning of the month, ending his 18-year professional career.) Shortly afterward, a rep for the ex-couple confirmed that they reached a custody agreement, and that their sons will move to Miami, Florida, to live with their mother, per Reuters.

While Gerard has moved on from the breakup, Shakira has been single in the months after the split. In September, she spoke with Elle magazine, in which she called this moment in her life the “darkest hour in my life.”

She said in the interview that the breakup of her 11-year relationship with Gerard was “really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview. I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. ”

“And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house,” she continued. “So it’s hard. And I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends, or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”