Shakira Smiles On Vacation In Rome With Sons Sasha, 7, & Milan, 9, As They Take Goofy Photos

Shakira was the ever-doting single mom as she stepped out in Rome with her two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, on Dec. 16. The trio visited the Colosseum while doing some sight-seeing in the historic city. At one point, they stepped to the side and Shakira snapped some photos of the kids. She was all smiles as she stood behind her iPhone camera to take the shots.

The singer was dressed down for the touristy excursion with her kids. She kept a low-profile by going makeup-free, wearing a beanie hat and sweats for the walk around town. She also rocked glasses for the incognito outing, although the family was still spotted by paparazzi.

Shak definitely seemed to be in good spirits as she scored some quality time with her sons, who she shares with ex, Gerard Pique. Shakira and Gerard announced their split earlier this year after being in a relationship since 2011. Earlier this month, Shakira and Gerard appeared in court to hash out their custody arrangement, although the details have not been confirmed publicly.

Meanwhile, Shakira is also currently in the midst of some legal issues, as well. Shakira was investigated by authorities in Spain and accused of not paying taxes there from 2012 to 2014. Shak has maintained her innocence, insisting that Spain was not her primary residence at that time. However, in 2021, a judge declared that there was sufficient evidence to bring the singer to trial for tax fraud.

Shak has not been able to reach a deal with authorities and has agreed to go to trial to prove her innocence. At the end of November, she released a statement defending herself. “Shakira is a taxpayer who has always shown impeccable tax conduct and has never had tax problems in any jurisdiction,” the statement said. “With no solid evidence to support the charges against her, she has been fiercely persecuted in the criminal and media spheres using unacceptable methods to damage her reputation and force her to come to a settlement agreement.