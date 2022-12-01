Shakira & Gerard Pique Reunite In Barcelona Court To Finalize Custody Agreement After Divorce: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique arrived in court to finish their custody agreement on Thursday, December 1. The former couple was seen arriving to finalize the agreement in Barcelona, months after announcing that they’d split up. The musician, 45, and former soccer player, 35, each arrived and left separately, as they came to an agreement regarding their two kids: Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.

Shakira rocked an all-black look for the day in court. She sported a black turtleneck and pants with a white stripe down the seam. She also carried a Burberry coat as she arrived. She accessorized with a large pair of sunglasses. Her ex-boyfriend wore a blue button-down under a puffy black jacket and wore a black cap. The day in court wasn’t the first time that they’d seen each other since separating. They were both seen at their son Milan’s baseball games in Barcelona in both September and November.

While the details of their custody agreement have yet to be made public, it was reported that the pair had reached an agreement that would allow the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer to relocate to Miami, Florida, where her maternal family lives, with the boys, according to E! News. “Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment,” they said in a joint statement.

The hearing came about six months after the couple first announced that they were separating. They released a joint statement sharing that they’d decided to break up. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Since the split, Shakira has seemingly referenced the breakup in two new songs. She dropped “Te Felicito (I Congratulate You)” in September and “Monotonia (Monotony)” in October. The “She-Wolf” singer opened up about the breakup, calling it “the darkest hour of my life” in a September interview with Elle. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it,” she said. “Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real.”