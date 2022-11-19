Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique As They Take Son Milan, 9, To Baseball Game

Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.

Gerard was also dressed casually in a blue sweater and pants. He also added sunglasses to his look and had a beard. They both cheered on their son as they mingled outside on the field with other families and looked happy and content.

Shakira and Gerard, who also share son Sasha, 7, showed up to the game after reportedly signing a custody agreement earlier this month. The “Hips Don’t Lie” crooner is apparently set to move to Miami, FL with both boys after the split, which both she and Gerard confirmed in June, according to Reuters. She used to live in the sunny city and still has some family members there, so it’s understandable it would be her residence of choice.

The sighting at the baseball game also comes after Gerard went public with his new lady love Clara Chia, 23, earlier this week. The lovebirds were spotted holding hands on a date night at a Japanese restaurant and were dressed casually. He wore a white t-shirt and dark pants and she wore a black coat and black pants. She also had her long blonde hair down and swept over the side of one shoulder.

Clara is reportedly a PR student and worked as a supervisor for special events at Gerard’s TV and movie production company, Kosmos. It’s unclear when they first met but they were first seen together in Aug. and were also seen flaunting PDA at his soccer match in early Nov., around the same time he announced his retirement from the sport. It also follower allegations that Gerard was unfaithful to Shakira during their romance.