Shakira Seemingly Shades Ex Gerard Pique In Recent Songs Amid Cheating Scandal

Shakira, 45, may be using her new music as a way to vent about her ex Gerard Pique. The singer, who split from the 35-year-old professional footballer after reports that he cheated on her, has a new song out called “Te Felicito (I Congratulate You)” that seems to address him and the reported situation, note by The Sun. Some of the noticeable lyrics to the song include, “To make you whole / I broke myself in pieces / I was warned, but I didn’t take heed / Don’t tell me you’re sorry / I know you well and I know you’re lying.”

After the release of the single, Shakira was asked directly about the meaning behind it, and didn’t deny that her music is based on experiences she goes through. “I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make,” she told Elle magazine. “When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel.”

Shakira also released a music video for the song, which can be seen below, and it stars Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro as her love interest. In the video, he also plays a robotic clone, which the “Hips Don’t Lie” crooner tinkers away at until it comes to life. There’s also a disturbing image of just Rauw’s head singing to her when she opens a refrigerator.

Shakria’s latest comment on her new single and its music video comes after she made headlines for being photographed filming a music video for her song “Monotonia” and from her actions, it seemed she was also using the video as a way to present her feelings about her and Gerard’s split. She held a fake heart in her hands, which could be an indication of the heartbreak she was feeling, as she filmed the shots near Barcelona, Spain. She also had a black circle over her chest, which would most likely be replaced with a hole through computer editing. Just days before the video was filmed, Gerard was seen for the first time with his new reported girlfriend, PR student Clara Chia Marti, 23.

Shakira and Gerard first started dating around 2010 after they met on the set of her music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa.” They went on to have two sons, including Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, together. After 12 years of dating, they called it quits in June and released a statement. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the joint statement, which was released by Shakira’s PR team, read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”