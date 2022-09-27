Shakira Ordered To Stand Trial On Tax Fraud Charges & Faces 8 Years In Prison

Shakira will officially have to stand trial in her tax fraud case. On Sept. 27, a judge approved the decision for the singer's case to go to court.

By:
September 27, 2022 11:29AM EDT
View gallery
Shakira crying with a heart in her hand full of blood and a chroma key on her chest runs down a street in the center of Manresa a city of Barcelona while filming her new music video "Monotonia" with urban music singer Ozuna in the early hours of September 11 in Manresa, Barcelona, Spain. 11 Sep 2022 Pictured: Shakira. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA894671_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CABO, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shakira is all smiles as she is spotted in Cabo with her boys over the weekend shortly before it emerged that she could be jailed for up to eight years if she is found guilty of an alleged multi million dollar tax fraud!The superstar singer sported cutoff denim shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers as she was seen at the airport. Pictured: Shakira BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

After publicly denying that she failed to pay taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014, Shakira will officially face charges in court in the tax fraud case against her, NBC News confirmed. A judge in Spain approved a trial against Shakira on Sept. 27. In 2018, the singer was accused of failing to pay nearly $14 million in taxes. Prosecutors are asking for an 8-year prison sentence and a fine if Shakira is found guilty in this case. A date for the trial has not been confirmed yet.

Shakira previously rejected a plea deal that would have allowed her to avoid going to trial. She has continued to maintain her innocence in the wake of the charges against her. Prosecutors are alleging that Shakira spent more than half of her time in 2012-2014 in Spain, which is why they believe she should have paid taxes there. Although Shakira’s residence was in the Bahamas during that time, she was romantically involved with Gerard Pique, who resided in Spain.

shakira
Shakira poses for a gorgeous photo. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Shakira recently opened up about her decision to go to trial and fight the charges against her. “These are false accusations,” she insisted in an interview with Elle. “First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them.”

The 45-year-old also said that prosecutors have tried to sway the public by beginning a “salacious press campaign” against her. “It is well known that the Spanish tax authorities do this often, not only with celebrities like me, or [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Neymar Alonso, and many more, it also happens unjustly to the regular taxpayer,” she accused. “It’s just their style. But I’m confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor.”

Shakira said that the Spanish tax authorities were trying to go after her money “no matter what” in the case against her. “They knew I wasn’t in Spain the required time [to have to pay taxes], that Spain wasn’t my place of work or my source of income,” she insisted. “But they still came after me with their eyes on the prize.”

More From Our Partners

ad