Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Daughter Lea, 5, In NYC After Revealing He Still Lives With His Mom: Photos

Bradley Cooper, 48, and his daughter Lea, 5, showed off their cute bond during a stroll in New York City, NY over the weekend. The actor and the tot, whom he shares with Irina Shayk, wore similar outfits, which included a dark gray coat, light gray pants, and black sneakers for him, and an olive green coat, green pants, and black shoes for her, as they held hands. They both also wore knit hats and accessorized with sunglasses and a plaid scarf.

Bradley and Lea’s latest outing comes after the doting dad made headlines for appearing in a Super Bowl commercial with his mom, Gloria Campano. The duo promoted T-Mobile and their 5G services, in the ad and it was one of the most memorable ads shown during the big football game in Feb. The mother and son are especially close and it was previously reported that she moved in with him after his dad Charles passed away in 2011 and still lives with him now.

When Bradley isn’t spending time with just Lea and/or his mom, he’s spending time with Irina as well. Although they split in 2019 after they started dating in 2015, recent reports claim they have rekindled their romance and they’ve been seen out and about with Lea more than once in the past few months. A source also spoke to us about their relationship.

“Bradley’s very protective of his privacy when it comes to Irina, so the fact that they’re being so public is very significant,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Nov. “There’s been chatter about them getting back together for a while now, and everyone’s rooting for them because they’re a good match.”

“It’s obvious there’s a lot of love between them, and the beautiful thing is that through their whole breakup, they were able to maintain this amazing friendship,” the insider continued. They also said the parents “never lost that connection, and they’re both so devoted to Lea, no matter how busy they get with work, she comes first, having that common bond is a big plus.”