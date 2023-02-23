Bradley Cooper & Daughter Lea, 5, Hold Hands After School In Cute New Photos

Bradley Cooper is on Dad Duty! The 48-year-old actor was spotted picking up his and Irina Shayk‘s nearly 6-year-old daughter, Lea, from school on Thursday, Feb. 23. The A Star Is Born Actor smiled as he held hands with his daughter through the cold streets of New York City. His little one was bundled up in blue skinny jeans and a mid-length olive green jacket, while he kept warm in sweats, a navy blue puffer vest, and a matching blue jacket. He added a gray beanie and brown suede boots for maximum coziness.

Less than two weeks ago, Bradley was seen with Irina, 37, as they grabbed their daughter from school to kick off the weekend. Bradley and Irina both had smiles on their faces as they got some fresh air with their daughter, who they kept safe in between them by each grabbing a hand. The sighting wasn’t too surprising, as the on-again couple has been spotted out and about in the Big Apple several times amid rumors that they are working on their relationship.

Reports of reconciliation began in the fall of 2022, and an individual close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Nov. 2022 that even their friends hope they can work things out. “There’s been chatter about them getting back together for a while now, and everyone’s rooting for them because they’re a good match,” they noted. “It’s obvious there’s a lot of love between them, and the beautiful thing is that through their whole breakup, they were able to maintain this amazing friendship.”

The handsome actor and stunning model first got together in 2015, but broke up in 2019 — two years after welcoming their daughter. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” Irina told British Vogue of the breakup in Jan. 2021. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” She then said she felt “lucky” to have experienced love with Bradley and admitted that “life without B is new ground.” Even when they were broken up, Irina and Bradley made sure to give their daughter a sense of normalcy by spending quality family time together, such as a summer vacation at a gorgeous island.

It turns out that although they broke up, they never lost that spark. By the end of 2022, they appeared to be — or nearly be — back together and even spent the holidays as a family. “Bradley loves to go all out to make Christmas perfect for Lea so the shopping and planning has already started. She’s five now so she’s the perfect age for making lists for Santa and all the other magical stuff. And she loves being with her mommy and daddy together so Bradley’s overjoyed that he and Irina can do Christmas together,” a source gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Nov. 2022. “They’re not just doing it for Leah though, they’re excited to be spending time together too. They’re very happy with how things are progressing.”