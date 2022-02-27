Lady Gaga Reunites With Bradley Cooper At The SAG Awards 4 Years After ‘A Star Is Born’

We’re not so far from the ‘Shallow’ now! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared a sweet hug four years after ‘A Star Is Born’ graced the big screen.

Ally and Jackson are back together! Lady Gaga, 35, and Bradley Cooper, 47, had a super sweet reunion at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The two played romantic leads in A Star Is Born, which came out four years ago. Even though it seems like just yesterday, it seems the two may not have seen each other since filming the movie as they shared a heartfelt hug.

They also had some time to catch up and smiled as they exchanged words. A Star Is Born wasn’t enough for the actors as they continue to melt fans’ hearts in these photos. Ironically, they were both at the SAG Awards for different reasons. The “Bad Romance” singer was nominated for Best Actress for House Of Gucci. Meanwhile, the Silver Linings Playbook actor was nominated for Best Actor for Licorice Pizza.

Back in 2019, A Star Is Born was nominated for four SAG Awards including Oustanding Performance for both lead Actor and Actress as well as supporting Actor and overall best film. Even though it didn’t win any of those awards, the film was still a big hit and received plenty of critical acclaim. And who knows? There may be a revival in the works!

Bradley revealed that he has some big plans for the hit film shortly after it came out. “What I thought would be a cool thing to do is, one night, is a live reading of the movie, of the script, and sing all the songs as you’re reading the script,” Bradley explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While that was back in 2019, nothing is impossible!

Plus, he seemed to really enjoy working with the “Paparazzi” singer. “I just worked really hard and Lady Gaga is so supportive,” he gushed. “But it was terrifying, absolutely. Because I’m not a singer and didn’t sing before this movie. So it was really crazy. But it just shows you…if you do work really hard and you’re with supportive people, then you can do things you never dreamed possible.”